The New York Junior League’s Winter Ball Steps Into Wonderland

The formal event raised funds for the NYJL's work across New York City

by Aaron Royce
Lillian Krohn, Rasheeda Davis, Dana Vogel, Blythe Brock, Alyssa Quigley (Madeleine Thomas/BFA.com)

Curiouser and curiouser! The New York Junior League‘s annual Winter Ball returned this weekend with whimsical fanfare, thanks to its “Evening in Wonderland” theme. Attendees dressed the part in rich red and frosty blue hues, nodding to Alice and the Queen of Hearts—plus a  garden variety of florals fit for a mad tea party!

Hosted at Cipriani South Street, the evening began with rounds of cocktails before guests were ushered into the main ballroom. The Today Show‘s Craig Melvin served as the event’s Master of Ceremonies, introducing an original dance performance, “Alice,” by students from the Harlem School of the Arts.

Harlem School of the Arts students

NYJL president Jeri Powell then led a special ceremony for this year’s Winter Ball honorees, including Elizabeth King and Gena Lovett (Outstanding Sustainers), and Sarah Marie Cloonan, Nicole M. Hudak, Michelle LeNoach, Kathleen Z. Li, and Noreen Okarter (Outstanding Volunteers). Each was honored for their outstanding qualities and work towards the nonprofit’s mission to improve womens’ and children’s lives by partnering with over 20 charity organizations across Manhattan.

Jeri Powell, Noreen Okarter, Kathleen Li, Michelle LeNoach, Nicole Hudak, Sarah Cloonan, Gena Lovett, and Elizabeth King

As dinner was served, the evening’s vibrant live auction kicked off, hosted by Erin Ward. The event’s grand prizes included a Canyon Ranch wellness retreat, luxe St. Barth’s vacation, a stay at Marram Montauk, and a signed pink guitar from Bon Jovi, presented by his son Jesse Bon Jovi. Afterwards, attendees were treated with tea and plenty of desserts—including chocolate lava cake, lemon cake, tiramisu, and an assortment of cookies and berry, lemon meringue, and pecan tarts.

Erin Ward

To close the evening, the ballroom’s dance floor opened with a rousing live band for attendees to dance the night away. During the event, everyone had the chance to discover on-site activations, including a photo booth, Freud Cigar Co. cigars, and welded bracelets. One of the most popular proved to be the massive silent auction, filled with chic items including chic handbags, dresses, and shoes from Zadig & Voltaire, Dagne Dover, and Il Bisonte, Kendra Scott jewelry, Balmain Beauty fragrances, and skincare from Estée Lauder, Orveda, and Acqua di Parma—as well as a range of fitness classes, private photography sessions, and travel experiences. In total, the night successfully raised $850,000 in funds to continue the NYJL’s various projects across New York City.

Billie Sunday Banks

Guests included Lillian Krohn, Sterling Jones, Megan Zuckerman, Rasheeda Davis, Billie Sunday Banks, Nicole Furlong, Savannah Thomas, Helen Scott Ching, Sara Reidy Brzozowski, Dana Vogel, Blythe Brock, Alyssa Quigley, Andrew Werner, Marie Choi Mannix, and more.

All images: Madeleine Thomas/BFA.com

