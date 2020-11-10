Beyhive, Assemble! Beyoncé Teams Up With Peloton For Multi-year Partnership

It’s been a bumper year for at-home fitness giant Peloton, and now the company has announced a multi-year partnership with megastar Beyoncé. The collaboration—a series of themed workout experiences—will be “rooted in the celebration of music and pro-social initiatives.”

The partnership will commemorate Homecoming season, the annual fall celebration for students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) that honors tradition and legacy. Of course, most of this year’s Homecoming festivities are taking place virtually, so Beyoncé and Peloton endeavored to see how they could kick things up a notch.

Expect themed sweat sessions that help bring the concept of Homecoming celebrations to a national audience. The workouts will be in all of Peloton’s modalities, including cycling, running, strength, bootcamp, yoga, and meditation.

Under the partnership, Peloton will also gift two-year Peloton Digital memberships to students at 10 different HBCUs—Bennett College, Clark Atlanta University, Grambling State University, Hampton University, Howard University, Morehouse College and Morehouse School of Medicine, Spelman College, Texas Southern University, and Wilberforce University—allowing students to access the full library of fitness classes available on the app (which can be used with or without equipment.)

Peloton has also committed to building a relationship with these schools in order to foster access to recruitment.

“Peloton and I both believe that the power of music can help uplift, motivate and inspire those on their fitness journeys,” said Beyoncé. “I’ve been a Peloton member for several years, and I’m excited to partner with a company that helps people, young and old, be the best versions of themselves, in an innovative and adaptable way. I’m proud to celebrate the students at HBCUs with this donation, to encourage them to find and embrace their own wellness regimens.”

The content will be accessible on the Peloton App as well as through the Peloton Bike, Bike+ and Tread+.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.