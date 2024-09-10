Beyoncé Means Business for GQ‘s October Issue

What’s Queen Bey up to? Covering the latest GQ, of course. For the magazine’s October issue, Beyoncé was photographed in Miu Miu by Bryce Anderson. The royal star opens up in her accompanying interview about her legacy, Cowboy Carter, taking control of her career, and her new whiskey brand. Sounds like a lesson on how to succeed in business—and we’re taking notes!

Chanel & Tribeca Will Release “Through Her Lens: Filmmaker Program in NYC

Chanel-lo! Chanel and the Tribeca Film Festival have revealed the ninth edition of their “Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program,” which gathers filmmakers, industry leaders, and more for a series of events. This year’s, held from September 17 to 19, will feature a three-day workshop with mentorship on various filmmaking techniques—with one pitched idea to a jury receiving financing to create a short film with Tribeca Studios. For 2024, the Through Her Lens Advisory Committee includes Jane Fonda, Patty Jenkins, Laura Karpman, Greta Lee, A.V. Rockwell and Kerry Washington. The program’s jurors include Beanie Feldstein, Joanna Calo, Lucy Liu, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Olivia Wilde, while Pamela Adlon, Mara Brock Akil, Jannicza Bravo, and Molly Gordon will serve as their mentors. We’ll see you at the theater!

