Meet British Vogue’s Two New Fashion Directors

Edward Enninful took to Instagram last night to announce that not one, but two fashion directors will move up the masthead at British Vogue. Julia Sarr-Jamois, previously fashion editor-at-large, and Poppy Kain, previously senior fashion editor, will oversee fashion shoots across the publication’s print and digital entities.

London-born Sarr-Jamois has long since built up a following of 115,000 fans on Instagram, thanks to her own unique and distinctive personal style. The street style fixture’s other masthead roles include senior fashion editor at large at i_D, as well as fashion editor positions at Wonderland and POP, and she regular contributes to Vogue US, Teen Vogue, Vogue Japan, and Miss Vogue Australia.

Her styling work is also routinely seen in campaigns by Moschino Cheap & Chic, Sonia Rykiel, Topshop, McQ, Zara, Sonia by Sonia Rykiel, and Sass & Bide. During the summer, Sarr-Jamois, who is half-French and half-Senegalese, penned a personal essay about her experiences of racism as a child attending a French school in London, and what the fashion industry needs to change in the wake of the global Black Lives Matter protests.

Fellow fashion director Poppy Kain has been at the title for several years, and has also served in roles at the New York Times Magazine, Dazed and Confused, Arena Homme+, i-D, and W. As a stylist, she has worked on campaigns for Peter Pilotto, Stella McCartney, and Marc Jacobs, as well as catwalk shows for Anya Hindmarch, Marc by Marc, and Jonathan Saunders.

Making his announcement, Enninful said, “Both Julia and Poppy are unique talents, and bring something extra special to Vogue’s fashion shoots. I can’t wait to watch them go from strength-to-strength in their new roles.”

Bon chance!

