Kérastase’s Glenn Oropeza Shares His Go-To Hair Products & Star-Studded Career Journey!

Kérastase professional celebrity stylist Glen Oropeza thrives on the excitement of glamming up stars. It’s a far cry from his initial industry foray as a front-desk receptionist at a salon, a gig that was a fortuitous accident in and of itself. Ahead, Oropeza talks us through his career path, his essential Kérastase products, including the versatile Elixir Ultime Original Hair Oil, and more.

How did you first become interested in hairstyling?

It was honestly a bit of an accident. I’d been let go from my previous job on Christmas Day, and I heard from a friend about a job opening as a front-desk receptionist at a salon. I decided to apply and got the job. I was deeply inspired by the women who worked there. I’d always ask them questions, probably to the point of annoyance. Eventually, I dropped out of Penn State to pursue cosmetology, and I’ve never looked back!

What have been some key moments in your career?

I’ve had many career highs and lows over the years, but one of my most memorable early experiences was traveling with Chrissy Teigen to Norway for a job. Her husband, John Legend, was performing for the King and Queen. I had never worked with her before, and when I was requested for the job, I didn’t even have a passport. I immediately said yes because I didn’t want to miss the opportunity. The job was in three or four days, so I paid nearly $1,000 to get a passport within 24 hours. The trip was mind-blowing! It marked the beginning of my celebrity styling career. It’s been instrumental in helping my career blossom, and I’m forever grateful to Chrissy. And one of my favorite moments was the Met Gala with Sydney Sweeney in 2022. It was such a significant moment for all of us, beautifully documented by [photographer] Dennis Leupold. I have a book filled with images from that time, and I’ll never forget it.

How do various project types—runway, editorial, commercial, red carpet—compare?

Every project is different. Some require a lot of prep, extensions, wigs, or hair color. Some projects are discussed so far in advance; others are discussed day-of. The biggest challenge is always a multiple-look photo shoot or music video, where someone is playing numerous characters. It requires so much more planning and prep, but it’s also what makes a project new and exciting, especially something like a music video that stands the test of time. I love the variety of jobs, which is why I got into the celebrity side of the industry. I hate things that feel repetitive; that’s why I could’ve never survived salon life. It’s the constant change that keeps things exciting and makes me feel constantly inspired.

When did you start working with Kérastase?

One of the first salons I ever worked at carried Kérastase, and I remember people always called it “luxury,” and I was like, “Ooh, what does that mean!?” After working with the brand, and learning the ins and outs of how the products are formulated and function, it gave me a greater understanding of why Kérastase leads the world in luxury haircare. We started working together shortly after my client Sydney Sweeney joined Kérastase as a global ambassador. She spoke so highly of the brand, and I was experimenting with the product line on her and fell in love! They have so many different products for every hair type and need, and everything is formulated with the consumer in mind, so it’s nearly impossible to overuse or misuse any product.

Tell us about Kérastase’s Elixir Ultime Original Hair Oil.

One of the things I love most about the Elixir Ultime Original Hair Oil is its versatility. This product is multipurpose, which is essential for someone like me who’s always on the go and looking to consolidate my kit with products that work. I’m so excited they just launched a travel size and refill element, too. Whether you’re using it overnight as a treatment, applying it before shampooing to break down product buildup, or smoothing it through your hair after a blow-dry to hydrate your ends, this oil does it all, and adds immense shine. The newest version is also a fantastic heat protectant for hot tools and serves as a humidity defense and anti-frizz shield, which is a lifesaver when I’m working in humid places like Miami.

With the Elixir launch, Kérastase is kicking off a “Glow Out” campaign. What do we need to know?

I’m so excited about this campaign because Elixir Ultime is the one product I use consistently on all of my celebrity clients, including Sydney Sweeney, who’s the face of the brand. The campaign was inspired by the whole “Glow Up” trend, but with a fresh take. It highlights how the new Elixir Ultime can boost your confidence by giving you what you need to shine and feel your best, whether you’re going for a bouncy blowout, beachy waves, a slick ponytail, or luscious curls. It’s the ultimate tool for creating uncompromised glowing shine and empowering you to shine in any style! What people don’t know is that it’s also a multipurpose product. I use it as a pre-shampoo treatment and a de-frizzer throughout the day. You can also use a few drops in a nourishing masque for ultimate hydration and shine. If I don’t use this product, I always see a difference in lack of hair shine. No matter the hair type and style, this product delivers uncompromised shine and gives people confidence. It’s the ultimate hair glow up. You’ll literally be shining from the inside out; I swear by it!

Besides the Elixir Oil, what are your other go-to Kérastase products lately?

Scalp health is incredibly important. If I start with wet hair, I like to use Initialiste Scalp and Hair Serum, followed by a head massage to begin every one of my services. This not only helps strengthen the hair, adding shine and softness, but also promotes longer hair and provides a moment of calm before a busy day. Next, to prep hair for washing, I love using the Première Repairing Pre-Shampoo. It’s the best treatment to repair persistent damage. I also love Mousse Bouffante for adding volume. I use it for almost every style I create to add body and fullness. It never feels stiff or heavy, and it’s amazing for fine hair. Lastly, I’d say the Fresh Affair Dry Shampoo is a must-have. I love the way it smells, and it has the perfect absorption of oil for a dry shampoo. It doesn’t leave the hair dry or crunchy; it literally makes dirty hair feel like you just got a fresh blowout. It’s incredible.

What it’s like working with powerhouse stars in Hollywood, music, and beyond, like Sydney Sweeney and Becky G?

It’s extremely inspiring; the clients I’ve had the pleasure of working with all work so hard and have such unique and interesting journeys. I’ve been fortunate to share the same space with many of them. I’m constantly amazed by their performances on television, in movies, and onstage, but my greatest joy comes from contributing to the confidence they feel. Whether it’s in their day-to-day life or their work, that’s what truly brings me fulfillment. I’ll never forget visiting Sydney on the set of her horror film Immaculate. I was blown away by her acting skills—it’s forever ingrained in my memory.

How has your celeb clientele roster developed over time?

My aesthetic and what I enjoy doing have shifted so much over the years. The celebrity roster is always evolving; that’s just the nature of the job. Right now, my focus is on curating relationships with clients who have truly supported my career, and who honor my time and respect my need for balance. There was a period when I wanted to work with everyone, and although there are still many people I’d love to collaborate with, my priority now is devoting my time to those who genuinely respect my time and craft, and treat me like family.

You’re always tending to others’ tresses. What’s your relationship with your own hair like?

Ugh, great question. As a hairstylist who spends most of my time fixing other people’s hair, my own hair is a constant battle. I have fine, curly hair, and I’m always changing how I style it. Sometimes, I blow it smooth; other times, I embrace the curls. Right now, I’m pretty frustrated with my hair, but that’ll change soon—I just need a haircut. I’ve been wearing hats more than I’d like, so that’s always a sign it’s time for a change. Stay tuned!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.