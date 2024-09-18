Poppi Founder Allison Ellsworth Shares The Power Of Community & Good-For-You Soda!

What if you could drink soda whenever you want—without worrying about artificial sugars or ingredients? That’s what inspired Allison Ellsworth to create Poppi, the pre-biotic soda brand that’s taken TikTok by storm. This year, the brand expanded with a new Cherry Cola flavor—plus a matching merch collection and pop-up shop! We sat down with Allison to learn about the new line, what keeps her motivated at work, the power of family and community, and more!

Let’s go back to the beginning. What inspired you to found poppi?

About seven years ago, I was working in the oil and gas industry in a position that required me to be on the road often. My diet was all over the place from the constant travel, and I knew I needed to make a change and find some balance. I started taking a daily shot of apple cider vinegar in the morning and it made me feel better, but it tasted so terrible! There was no way I was going to do it every day. I took matters into my own hands and created the first iteration of poppi, originally called Mother Beverage, in my kitchen by blending apple cider vinegar, fruit juice, and sparkling water together.

What qualities make poppi’s version of soda a better-for-you option?

Poppi is the prebiotic soda brand on a mission to reimagine soda for the next generation. poppi combines fruit juice and prebiotics from organic agave inulin to create a deliciously refreshing, mouthwatering soda with 5 grams of sugar and 25 calories.

Was there a moment when you realized the brand was becoming successful?

I’ve always taken a digital-first and authentic approach when it comes to poppi. We launched at the beginning of the pandemic and as we were all at home, I decided to share my founder story on TikTok. My video went viral overnight and helped launch poppi on the platform. Today, we have over 2 billion likes on TikTok and a highly engaged community across all social platforms. This past year, we also ran our first national commercial during the Super Bowl, which was a monumental moment for us. It was the most-viewed commercial of the broadcast with 29 million views. It raised our brand awareness, search, web traffic, and sales exponentially.

What are the biggest surprises you’ve seen at poppi over the years?

The biggest surprise to me has been the team. Everyone is extremely hard-working and proud to be a part of this brand. We just did a culture survey and poppi’s score was through the roof! It’s crazy how what started as my idea became something so many people love and support. It’s very humbling and special.

Tell us about the new merch collection poppi is launching to celebrate its new Cherry Cola flavor!

Our community is everything to us. We’re constantly engaging with our poppi community online and in-person, and asking them what they’d like to see from the brand, and they love our merch! We have so much fun designing and creating it, so it’s been amazing to see how people get so excited about it. Our merch drops are hot. At our first pop-up in LA in January, we dropped limited-edition pieces to celebrate, and they quickly sold out. We went even bigger for our first NYC pop-up, poppi World, which we just wrapped up on September 8! It was a massive success. This new merch collection was inspired by our latest flavor, Cherry Cola, and the vibes of New York City. We’re culture-obsessed, so it was a no-brainer to launch this juicy, refreshing modern soda during the buzziest time of year in New York—Fashion Week. Cherry Cola is the accessory of the season, and consumers were able to get their very own Cherry Cola and limited-edition poppi merch in the heart of Soho. We designed over 30 pieces of new merch from hoodies to baby tees to keychains to hats—all in-house! They’re now on sale online at www.drinkpoppi.com. Cherry Cola was definitely the It-girl of fashion week, and our merch only helped amplify that.

How have you been styling the poppi pieces? Do you pair them with matching sodas?

The merch for this drop is all about our newest flavor, Cherry Cola, so a cold can of that would be the perfect way to accessorize your new poppi World merch. We’re inspired by street culture, our community, and how they wear their fits. We always wear our sweats oversized with sneakers. Now, we’re exploring tanks and baby tees that look amazing with low-slung denim.

What is the common ground between drinks and fashion—how are they similar?

Poppi is a modern soda for the next generation, and our branding reflects the upbeat nature of poppi. Our colors, design, marketing, and of course, apparel, resonate with so many as they can pair it with their personal style. We have flavors for everyone and merch for everyone. We’ve repeatedly seen people style their daily wardrobe based on which poppi they’re drinking. We truly have the most creative community and we love to see it!

What does a typical day at the office look like for you? Is every day different?

Daily realities change as a business grows. Adapting in the moment is essential, especially to maintain our culture. I’m a mom to three young boys, the chief brand officer for poppi, a loving wife and business partner to my husband, Stephen, and the face of this company. I do not subscribe to the narrative that business leaders need to have a concrete routine for everyday life; every day looks different, and that’s okay! I hope to break down negative stereotypical notions of what it “should” mean to be a working mom. It’s all about getting it done, no matter the journey.

When you’re not running your brand, what do you like to do?

My family is the most important thing to me, and on a typical weekend, my husband and I do what most normal families do—spend time together, play pickleball, et cetera. I also set aside time weekly for mentorship opportunities with other female founders who I’ve connected with at speaking engagements, networking events, or online. It’s important to me to make myself very accessible to female entrepreneurs.

Have you bought yourself something special to mark poppi’s special achievements over the years?

Since I work with my husband and co-founder, Stephen, the best way we’ve celebrated is through experiences. We’ve taken a few trips together, or with our family, that have been memorable and special.

What do you consider to be the secret to your success, and how do you overcome challenges when they arise?

I learned through a lot of experiences to become a stronger leader. It was a huge challenge to learn how to relinquish control. Thankfully, I have an incredibly smart team that I fully trust, and poppi wouldn’t be where it is today without them.

What’s next for poppi this year—any new flavors or brand projects?

Beyond our Cherry Cola launch, we’re getting ready to slay the holiday season. Stay tuned for more!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.