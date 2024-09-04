Barney’s New York & Hourglass Cosmetics Toast Their New Collab With A Secret Garden Party

What do Thom Browne’s sparkly Hector bags, Jonathan Cohen’s blooming floral dresses, and Willy Chavarria’s sexy suiting (and torn underwear) have in common? All can be found in Barney’s New York’s new pop-up boutique!

No, your eyes didn’t deceive you: Barney’s is back! The retailer’s returned with a new collaboration with Hourglass Cosmetics, plus a new pop-up store on Elizabeth Street in Soho. Until October 11, the shop will feature Barney’s and Hourglass’ new makeup collaboration, as well as a range of collections from New Yowk’s finest—including Browne, Cohen, Chavarria, Christopher John Rogers, Telfar, Luar, Area, Widerhoeft, Ella Emhoff, and more. To kick off the festivities, the brand hosted a star-studded crew to preview the new space—and its gold port-a-potty changing room!—before it opens to the public.

However, this wasn’t the night’s only surprise. Across the street, the party continued at Elizabeth Street Garden after dark. Lit by hanging lights, guests sipped themed cocktails while wandering the garden’s statue displays and outdoor lounges. The celebration notably gathered a crew of models, editors, designers, and influencers ahead of New York Fashion Week, while also raising funds for the Garden itself. Attendees included Katie Holmes, Alek Wek, Emily Ratajkowski, June Ambrose, Teyana Taylor, Steven Kolb, Colm Dillane, Presley Oldham, Jonathan Cohen, Sarah Leff, Gigi Burris-O’Hara, Ella Emhoff, Savannah Engel, Claire O’Connor, Julie Gilhart, Cathaleen Chen, Alyssa Brascia, Kara Jillian Brown, Mickey Boardman, Lynn Yeager, Born Dubois, Alina Cho, Sophie Cohen, Coco Schiffer, Carlie Holsey, Camri Hewie, Susanne Bartsch, Lola Von Rox, Carisa Janes, Hannah Harrell, and more.

Below, discover the late night affair’s top spotting and special moments!

All images: Jason Crowley & Brendon Cook/BFA.com

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.