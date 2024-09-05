Daily Logo Misappropriated

Before Fashion Week even starts, there’s already been plenty of drama to go around! The latest instance? Our logo being used without permission.

The Daily Front Row‘s logo has been used without our approval for an event we have no connection with. On Thursday night, Play & Purpose and Dress For Success will host a Vanguard Dinner at The Osprey. This event apparently celebrates leaders of diversity and inclusion, but its invitations are anything but upstanding, as they used our publication’s title without requesting permission from our team.

So, for those chicsters in attendance at the above event—or anyone watching from the sidelines—be aware! Our publication has no affiliation with Play & Purpose or Dress For Success, and never granted permission to these organizations to use our logos on their event materials. We repeat: The Daily Front Row is not affiliated with these companies, and never approved their usage of our logo.

On a positive note, stay tuned for our annual Fashion Media Awards this Friday at the Rainbow Room.

