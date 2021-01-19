Editor’s Pick: Dua Lipa’s Favorite Jewelry Designer Re-envisions The Engagement Ring—Just In Time For Valentine’s Day!

Who: Milanese designer Bea Bongiasca—whose playful and colorful enamel and diamond designs have won her fans in Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, and more. As part of Ten/Ten, a project spearheaded by iconic jewelry purveyor DeBeers and luxury retailer Blue Nile, Bongiasca is among ten promising new talents who were asked to create ten unique engagement/commitment ring designs using ethically and sustainably sourced stones from Botswana.

What: Not only are the rings in this collaborative project heart-achingly gorgeous and sustainably minded, they’re also accessibly priced—making them an ideal option for young, style-conscious, and eco-conscious couples. Bongiasca’s intricate and fresh take combines white enamel and 18k yellow gold, and true to form, each ring will be a little bit unique.

Why: Taking inspiration from her signature twisted vine creations, the intertwined reference took on a new meaning here: representing the union of two people about to begin married life together. How sweet! As part of the Ten/Ten capsule, only ten styles will be made—so if it’s already making your heart skip a beat, don’t delay.

How much: $3,390

Where: bluenile.com