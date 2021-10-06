Atlanta Apparel: The Trends To Know Before You Go

Are you ready? Not only is Atlanta Apparel back from October 12-16, the major fashion discovery event is set to overtake 2019 resource and registration numbers altogether. Oh my! But wait, there’s more! An additional floor of young contemporary exhibits is set to debut, alongside new and expanded showrooms. Below, we talk through the trends that buyers and exhibitors are currently most excited about. The thing that unites that? A sense of “renewed optimism”—let’s get into it!

Colors

Shades proving popular for Spring Summer ’22 include bubblegum, cobalt blue, ginger biscuit, butter, cucumber, and mango sorbet.

Hot items

Wondering where to hedge your bets? Shirred skirts and dresses are proving ultra popular…get on it! Also on the top of wishlists are flared trousers, updated polo shirts, vests, minis, and anything with a bubble hem.

Footwear faves

As the footwear brand selection at Atlanta Apparel continues to grow and grow, here’s what the team is seeing as the major trends to note: fisherman sandals; ballerina pumps; platform slides; square-toe shoes; flip flops; super puff sandals; ankle straps; party mules; and chunky wedge trainers. We’ll take them all.

Prints, please!

From bright basics to watercolors, colorful prints are definitely the order of the day. Atlanta Apparel’s fashion director, Morgan Ramage, also says to pay attention to tonal greens, tranquil checks, retro revival prints, and blue-based blooms.

Accessorize, accessorize

Among the outfit additions that feed into the idea of “joyful optimism” are casual, carefree pieces like beaded bags, printed scarves, retro sunglasses, colorful ‘summer camp’ jewelry, soft hats, and scrunched-up totes.

