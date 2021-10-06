Daily News: Victoria’s Secret Launches First Podcast, Why Dolly Parton Loves Her Butterfly Tattoo, Plus! A Dior Gym!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Victoria’s Secret introduces VS Voices podcast

Victoria’s Secret is launching its first podcast, VS Voices, with VS Collective member, award-winning host, advocate, and Girlgaze founder, Amanda de Cadenet. Debuting today, the project’s first episode stars another VS Collective member, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who delves into how growing up in India helped define her personally, professional, and as a philanthropist. Each episode will feature a 1:1 interview with de Cadenet and VS Collective members including Megan Rapinoe, Paloma Elsesser, Valentina Sampaio, Adut Akech, and Eileen Gu, among other era-defining thought leaders. Get it wherever you find your podcasts, today!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria’s Secret (@victoriassecret)

Dolly Parton covers W, Volume 5 The Originals

Music icon Dolly Parton finally revealed last year that she does indeed have some tattoos, but now she’s elaborated further to W Magazine. She said: “I have a few little tattoos here and there…Most of my tattoos came because I’m very fair and I have a tendency to scar when I get any kind of cut. I’ve had surgeries for different things, and if the scars didn’t heal properly, I just gotta put tattoos to take the sting out. I don’t have the real heavy, dark tattoos. Mine are all pastel. And I have more than one!” A particularly poignant one is that of a butterfly, which she says is her symbol. “Butterflies don’t sting, they don’t bite, and they are so beautiful…And I just kind of related to them with my own personality. I claimed them as my little symbol.” The star also took part in the outlet’s Screen Test series, which can be viewed below:

Sweat in style with Christian Dior x Technogym

Fitness and fashion have been in bed together for a long time, but the launch of the Dior and Technogym collaboration surely proves it. Launching in January 2022, the limited-edition capsule collection will keep style conscious exercise bunnies happy with a branded treadmill, a multifunctional bench, and a wellness ball. The brand is already beloved by the likes of the Kardashians, Daniel Boulud, and Kelly Wearstler. The collection will be available exclusively in Dior boutiques (should you feel the impulse to buy a purchase alongside your next Saddle bag) and pricing information will be released shortly.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.