Atlanta Apparel: 14 Elevated Footwear Brands To Know Before You Go

by Freya Drohan
Are you ready? Not only is Atlanta Apparel back from October 12-16, the major fashion discovery event is set to overtake 2019 resource and registration numbers altogether. Oh my! But wait, there’s more! An additional floor of young contemporary exhibits is set to debut, alongside new and expanded showrooms. Stick with us over the coming days as we delve into the brands and trends you need to know. Next up: footwear names to know! From the on-the-money knee-high Western boots that all of the cool girls are rocking on Instagram to sandals, slides, plimsolls, and pumps—we’ve done the research for you! You can thank us later….

Vince Camuto

 

Chinese Laundry

 

Jeffrey Campbell

 

Diba True

 

Coolway

 

Jellypop Shoes

 

Dolce Vita

 

Future Brands Group

Toms

 

Sam Edelman 

 

Superga 

 

Matisse

 

Steve Madden

 

Marc Fisher

 

Freya Drohan is The Daily's fashion director; overseeing digital industry and news coverage, as well as luxury fashion market content for the various print editions. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @freyadro

