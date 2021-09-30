Atlanta Apparel: 14 Elevated Footwear Brands To Know Before You Go

Are you ready? Not only is Atlanta Apparel back from October 12-16, the major fashion discovery event is set to overtake 2019 resource and registration numbers altogether. Oh my! But wait, there’s more! An additional floor of young contemporary exhibits is set to debut, alongside new and expanded showrooms. Stick with us over the coming days as we delve into the brands and trends you need to know. Next up: footwear names to know! From the on-the-money knee-high Western boots that all of the cool girls are rocking on Instagram to sandals, slides, plimsolls, and pumps—we’ve done the research for you! You can thank us later….

Vince Camuto

Chinese Laundry

Jeffrey Campbell

Diba True

Coolway

Jellypop Shoes

Dolce Vita

Future Brands Group

Toms

Sam Edelman

Superga

Matisse

Steve Madden

Marc Fisher

