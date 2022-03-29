Five Things Not To Miss At Atlanta Apparel This April

Atlanta Apparel is just around the corner, returning to AmericasMart Atlanta from April 11-15. Buyers and exhibitors alike are gearing up for the event’s biggest installment yet—AKA 25% more resources and eight floors of fashion! In efforts to process the sartorial goodness of it all, we’ve jotted down exactly what not to miss. Read on for your prep!

Spaces to watch

Marking its biggest installment to date, the forthcoming Atlanta Apparel market has a new emphasis on growth—specifically in the shoes, giftable immediates, and contemporary apparel departments. Come April, buyers will find a wealth of goodies like never before. Think: Mother’s Day gifts, top-shelf beauty products, trends freshly-plucked from the runway, and shoes, shoes, shoes!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlanta Apparel | LVA (@apparelmarkets)

Visiting brands showing at Atlanta Apparel

It’s no secret that the upcoming market is destined to be the biggest yet—and it’s all thanks to the ever-expanding showrooms comprising 3,5000+ labels! Among the names to get excited about are shoe outfitters Dolce Vita, Jeffrey Campbell Footwear, Sam Edelman, Vince Camuto, Seychelles, Steve Madden, Chinese Laundry, and TOMS; ready to wear labels Aurum Activewear and Few Moda; and accessory authorities Julie Vos and Parker & Hyde.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlanta Apparel | LVA (@apparelmarkets)

Atlanta Apparel is helping you say “I do”

Did someone say wedding season?! Thanks to VOW Bridal & Formal, the upcoming April installation will offer a chic range of bridal attire and formalwear, perfect for walking down the aisle or sitting in the pew. There’ll also be formal menswear and sparkly items for proms, quinceañeras, and other special occasions among the 50+ brands represented in the category. Beyond the exhibits, VOW Bridal & Formal will also host a series of events to engage retailers and shoppers with stylists, entrepreneurs and industry professionals alike—Project Runway alums to be exact!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlanta Apparel | LVA (@apparelmarkets)

Sustainability takes center stage

The April market is making impressive strides in the sustainability department—and with a handful of très chic labels to prove it. As buyers crave eco-conscious fashion without compromising on style for Fall/Winter, Atlanta Apparel has enlisted brands already bridging the gap between the two. Whether you’re in the market for ready to wear, accessories or a little bit of both, here are the ones to keep an eye out for: ABLE, Daze Denim, Lotus & Luna, Blue Planet Eyewear, Ella Stein, M. Rena, and more!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlanta Apparel | LVA (@apparelmarkets)

Celebrate with us

Fashion is back—and we’re celebrating! Beginning Tuesday, April 12, Atlanta Apparel and Daily Front Row are kicking things off with a pre-party and subsequent “Fashion in the Streets” fashion show, which will spotlight the Fall/Winter 2022 trends to keep tabs on. To further the discussion, the Daily will host a seminar to talk all things runway trends—AKA, what’s in, what’s out, and everything in between. From Monday, April 11 through Wednesday, April 13, attendees can also enjoy a calendar chock-full of midday soirées and not-to-miss activities. Follow along here for more information. See you there!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.