Daily News: Tom Ford’s Plastic Innovation, SJP + ODLR, Tommy Hilfiger’s Challenge, and More!

Tom Ford, SJP, and Tommy Hilfiger top today’s news! Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Tom Ford announces Plastic Innovation Prize finalists

Tom Ford today revealed the finalists for the Tom Ford Plastic Innovation Prize, the only global competition focused exclusively on creating scalable and biologically degradable alternatives to thin-film plastic polybags. Ford has been pioneering the sustainable fashion front, with innovations such as his new watch design made out of recycled ocean plastic.

Finalists include Genecis, a Canadian biotechnology company that reprograms bacteria to make premium materials from low-value organic waste, Kelpi, a biotech company from Bath, UK harnessing the properties of seaweed to create low-carbon bioplastic packaging, and Sway, an American company offering seaweed-based, home-compostable replacements for thin-film plastic packaging, among other companies. The finalists now enter a year-long material testing phase, sponsored by Nike, to ensure their materials are biologically degradable, meet industry performance standards, and are also cost-competitive, scalable and market-ready by 2025.

“What we accomplish together through this competition will catalyze global change across continents, countries and industries, which is urgently needed to address plastic pollution,” said Ford. “If the ocean is polluted and in danger, then so is the planet and so are we. The impact these brilliant minds and their creations will have on our planet is monumental, bringing us their innovative solutions to making the environment a safer place for generations to come.”

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge calls on social entrepreneurs

Challenge time! Tommy Hilfiger has announced that the applications for the fourth edition of the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge are open. The global program echoes Tommy Hilfiger’s sustainability vision to Waste Nothing and Welcome All, amplifying and supporting new voices in the world of social entrepreneurship who are shaping scalable and disruptive innovations to create a more inclusive future of fashion. The prizes are substantial: a total of €200,000 split between two winners, an additional €15,000 prize for being elected the “Audience’s Favorite Vote,” a year-long mentorship with Tommy Hilfiger’s internal global experts, and a year-long INSEAD mentorship and course.

“The Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge aims to bring together entrepreneurs from all walks of life, investing knowledge and resources to unlock the unique power of their innovations,” said Tommy Hilfiger. “As an entrepreneur myself, I always wanted to build a global lifestyle brand that is inclusive of everyone — a philosophy that continues to live through this challenge.”

BILT celebrates their launch at the Summit One Vanderbilt

A party on a Monday night? Sign us up! BILT took to New York City’s newest premium venue at the Summit One to celebrate the launch of their BILT Rewards program, which allows members to earn points on the rent they’re already paying. On the 92nd floor, overlooking the city skyline, guests such as Cara D indulged in cocktails and party foods, including spicy tuna on crispy rice. The venue was open for guests, allowing them to partake in the space’s instagram worthy areas: the levitation room, the liquid metal art installations, a room filled with chrome helium balloons, and an elevator-styled observatory that takes you to the 101st floor. Towards the end of the night there were performances by Wyclef Jean and A$AP Rocky. As guests drank and danced, there was even a surprise appearance by NYC’s mayor, Eric Adams, who told the crowd “there are two types of people on the globe: those that live in New York, and those that wish they could!” BILT knows how to throw a party!

Sarah Jessica Parker Partners With Oscar de la Renta for auction

Get your coins ready! Oscar de la Renta and Sarah Jessica Parker will be launching an online auction to purchase Parker’s And Just Like That premiere dress. Encore by Oscar de la Renta is the brand’s own resale platform, curated from the archives of clients, collectors and the finest vintage boutiques, including DKFarnum Estate Jewelry. Encore by Oscar de la Renta provides a sustainable alternative, extending the life and utility of exceptional heritage pieces, and all the proceeds from the auction of Parker’s dress will be donated to Unicef. “It was a privilege to wear this dress to the And Just Like That premiere last December, and I’m humbled and honored to partner with my friends at Oscar de la Renta to now auction it off via Encore,” says Parker. “It feels meaningful to bid adieu to the dress this way, and I look forward to seeing what closet she calls home next.”

SJP and Matthew Broderick opened Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite on Broadway last night.

