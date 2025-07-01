These Chic Kids’ Brands Are Ones To Watch At Atlanta Apparel!

Atlanta Apparel is back from August 5 to 8, showing the new season’s top collections for retailers—including the latest offerings for children’s fashion! Specialty brands for kids will showcase new lines with aesthetics ranging from contemporary to bohemian, ensuring there’s a style suited for every tot’s tastes. Below, check out the chic children’s brands to watch when the retail market returns to AmericasMart in Atlanta, Georgia next month!

Saltwater Boys Co.

If you’re looking for coastal styles to dress your kids in this year, they can certainly be found at Saltwater Boys Co. The boys’ brand specializes in T-shirts, polos, shorts, and swimwear for both young boys and babies—complemented by a variety of accessories including driver shoes and hats.

Baby Loren

Baby Loren‘s range of traditional styles is made with craft in mind. The label’s variety of baby clothing, as well as styles for young boys and girls, feature whimsical prints and light colors that are sure to delight all season. Its hand-smocked collections are a top highlight from their intricate detail, as well as its special edition holiday and monogrammed collections.

Nellapima

Baby clothing made by Nellapima is crafted with 100% Pima cotton, ensuring a soft feel for any tot. Smooth rompers, cardigan sets, sweaters, footies, gowns, and more are made with texture and comfort in mind, elevated with subtle colors and prints for versatile styling.

Rylee + Cru

Collections crafted by Rylee + Cru feature a distinctly contemporary aesthetic, filled with versatile patterns and neutral hues. The label’s known for its matching sets and separates for both kids and babies, including T-shirts, denim, pajamas, and much more.

PRODOH

The children’s styles at PRODOH are truly classic, with a playful spin from a range of themes and colorways. Mix-and-match shirts, sweatshirts, shorts, and pants are made in a variety of colors, ensuring there’s a fit and style that any kid if sure to love. Plus, the brand’s leaned into the spirit of the outdoors with its swim and fishing collections, so every kid on the water is well-outfitted for the occasion.

