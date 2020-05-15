More Bad News for Mary-Kate Olsen

Mary-Kate Olsen suffered a blow in her divorce filing this week. A spokesperson for the New York court system tells CNN that Olsen’s emergency divorce to husband Oliver Sarkozy was denied by a State Supreme Court Judge because the divorce is considered “not essential” due to the coronavirus.

“Only essential/emergency matters are allowed to be filed,” Lucian Chalfen of the New York Supreme Court tells CNN. “The original filing was rejected by the New York County (Manhattan) clerk because they did not follow the essential matter procedure. They refiled under the essential matter procedure, and the matter was referred to an ex parte State Supreme Court Judge. He just decided that it is not essential, so they can’t file anything at this point.”

We reported yesterday Olsen is alleging in a claim that Sarkozy is expecting her to move out of their home on Monday, May 18, 2020 while New York City is on pause due to Covid-19. She also alleges he terminated the lease on their residence without her consent.

She also claims: “I am petrified that my husband is trying to deprive me of the home we have lived in and if he is successful, I will not only lose my home but I risk losing my personal property as well.”

The 33-year-old wants access to their home in Bridgehampton, apartment in Gramercy and another apartment on East 49th Street. The couple signed a prenuptial agreement, which includes Sarkozy maintaining health and dental insurance for Olsen.

Reps for Olsen did not get back to CNN.

Olsen is the designer of The Row and started her career as Michelle Tanner on Full House. But you know that!

