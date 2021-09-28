Daily News: Is Your Toddler Chic Enough For The Row, Tom Brady’s New Brand, Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala Outfit Could Be Your Next Halloween Costume, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

The Row launches childrenswear today

Ah, they grow up so fast: one day they’re in the sand box and the next they’re in $520 cashmere crewnecks. Luxury industry key-holders Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen of The Row revealed exclusively to W that they’re launching kidswear, now available online. In the accompanying feature, which goes behind the scenes on potentially the most elevated childrenswear photoshoot ever seen in Brooklyn, the Olsens tell editor Andrea Whittle how they took on board the feedback from their mini focus group. “Kids bring out a sense of playfulness. They were very vocal and opinionated about what they liked and didn’t like,” Mary-Kate said. “We loved listening to their free minds.” The colorful, unisex collection is made up of cashmere pants, crewnecks, cardigans, hats, and velvet slip-on shoes and ranges in price from $390 to $790. A small cashmere hacky sack (retro!) is also included. Proceeds from the collection be donated to various charities that support children’s health, education, and well-being, and the sisters said they plan to create a more robust philanthropy program to coincide with the childrenswear line in the future.

Tom Brady unveils eponymous fashion brand

The most decorated quarterback in history is entering the fashion world with the launch of Brady, alongside co-founder Jens Grede of Skims and Frame fame, which is set to debut in December. Covering WSJ. Magazine’s Men’s Fall Fashion Issue, the athlete is photographed in pieces from the men’s training and activewear line by Mario Sorrenti. “I think I’m finding my own voice again, you know,” the 44-year-old tells Jason Gay. His wife Gisele Bündchen adds: “He loves clothes way more than I do. He has great taste and understands and really cares about what people want, what can help them feel good. That’s what fashion is about.” Of his world-famous supermodel spouse, Brady fired back that Bündchen is “pretty good” for advice. We’d well believe it!

For Burberry SS ’22, Riccardo Tisci pays tribute to his late mom by going the Bambi route

Riccardo Tisci always places his love for women and strength in femininity front and center with his collections—after all, he was raised with his eight sisters by their single mother. The family matriarch, Elmerinda, passed away in August at the age of 93, and so Tisci poignantly dedicated this ‘Animal Instincts’ collection to her. For his latest presentation, which happened digitally during the Milan calendar, majestic deer and wonderment inspired Katy England’s styling of the wares. Naturally, the house’s iconic coat was deconstructed and rebuilt time and time again—this time with unexpected peek-a-boo derrière revealing iterations. Splashy cow printed fringe dresses were a more literal animal reference, while the muted fawn and camel colors of knitwear and figure-hugging separates lended a softness to the collection. As for accessories takeaways? This season introduces the new Rhombi leather shoulder bag (wishlist alert!) and clutch styles, while the Olympia bag evolves with new iterations. Other than that, baseball caps and square-toed calf leather sandals, both high and flat, look set to become popular. As for the throwback toe rings, well, let’s just wait and see!

See highlights from the collection below:

Loewe’s new Amazona campaign stars Gillian Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Liu Wen, and more!

Lensed by Juergen Teller, Loewe has revealed the global Amazona campaign. The series stars talent from around the world, carrying their reimagined Amazona bags, in a bid to highlight their different cultures and identities. Among those tapped to feature are Gillian Anderson, Arca, Justin Vivian Bond, Jamie Clayton, Úrsula Corberó, Tracee Ellis Ross, Anthea Hamilton, HyunA, Susanna Moore, Nabhaan Rizwan, Mika Schneider, and Liu Wen. The Amazon was first launched in 1975, but is fittingly making its comeback this season with three new updates, nicely coinciding with the Spanish house’s 175th anniversary.

Zazie Beets is the recipient of the annual WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Award

German-born American actress Zazie Beetz has been announced as the 16th recipient of the annual WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Award. Receiving the nod in recognition of her distinguished acting achievements, as well as her personal style, the thesp will travel to Milan to meet the Maramotti family. Of the Emmy-nominated Atlanta star, Maria Giulia Prezioso Maramotti said: “Zazie is a dynamic actress who personifies the Women in Film Max Mara Face of the Future of her professional and humanitarian efforts. Max Mara continually works to empower and inspire women through design and we are so proud to honor Zazie with this unique award.”

Yandy’s got you covered with its Kim Kardashian West-inspired costume

Spooky season is fast approaching, and forget the last minute white sheet as ghost costume: the best way to cover up this year is with a nod to KKW’s Balenciaga moment at the recent Met Gala. Yandy’s Mystery Gala Guest Costume features a semi-sheer black tube dress with sheer mesh cape, a breathable black facial hood, opaque tights, and long satin gloves. All for just $99.99! Keep ’em guessing and shop the look here. (B.Y.O. Demna!)

