Goodbye Cable Knits, Hello Cardigans! Shop Our Favorites Here

It’s about that time again—you know, the awkward in-between period of warm weather and wannabe warm weather. If you’ve not looked at a calendar recently (we know the feeling!), it’s officially April; the month in which we bid farewell to chunky knits and heavy overcoats, yet hesitate to welcome summer dress and open-toed anything just yet.

Similar to a sleek boot and a classic turtleneck in the winter months, a cardigan is a must-have transitional piece come spring. They’re versatile, simple, and the perfect excuse for not wearing a shirt (think: Katie Holmes’ viral Khaite bra-digan/cardi-bra!). From a beachy cable knit moment by Elsa Hosk to a yin-and-yang cardigan set photo-op by Aimee Song, and Leandra Cohen Medine’s selfie showing off an embroidered number by Leorosa, it’s obvious that the cardigan bandwagon is one models and influencers alike are hopping on.

International maisons and household labels are also keeping cardigans to the runway. Between The Row’s collared button-down cardigan and an oversized pink cardigan by Chanel decorated with jewelry-coordinating hardware, there has been a plethora of memorable catwalk moments. Now that we’ve put you in the cardigan-wearing mood, we’re sure you’re itching to get hands on your own before temperatures get too warm again. In that case, see below for a curated list of some of our faves for the season.

525, Gingham Cropped Cardigan, $98

MSGM, Floral Check Patchwork Cardigan, $522

Farm Rio, Amulet Cardigan, $155

Gucci, Cotton Lamé Cardigan, $1,500

Self Portrait, Crystal-button Lace-insert Cardigan, $400

Bottega Veneta, Contrast Collar Cashmere Cardigan, $1,190

LoveShackFancy, Camden Duster, $685

Reformation, Tank and Cardigan Set, $198

CeliaB, Nora Cardigan, $312

For Love & Lemons, Sutton Cardigan, $198

Miu Miu, Wool Cardigan, $1,050

