Tod’s Hosted The Party Of The Summer, With A Little Help From Hip Hop Icons Salt-N-Pepa

We’ve always known the Italians like to entertain, but Tod’s continues to pull out all the stops when it comes to spoiling Stateside supporters of the luxury brand. Case in point: the highly-anticipated and third annual Tod’s Hamptons Dinner, which welcomed a stylish crowd to a private waterfront residence for an evening that was both tasteful and a throwback to, maybe some less sophisticated but equally as fun, memories of the ’80s and ’90s.

Leave it to Salt-N-Pepa to turn back the clock and have everyone revert to their inner teenager once they took to the stage to perform needs-no-introduction hits like Push It!, What Man, Shoop, and Let’s Talk About Sex. As co-hosts Derek Blasberg, Christina Lewis, and Loida Nicholas Lewis were joined by over 80 guests for the cocktail reception, seated dinner, and dance party. Attendees from the worlds of fashion, music, film, media, philanthropy, art, and business arrived to the upbeat sounds of MARISOL and mingled over wine and passed Italian fare. Against the backdrop of the ocean, a handsome Italian artisan showcased firsthand the love and care that goes into each and every Tod’s Di bag and Ballerina/Gommino Bubble as he created two of the brand’s most instantly-recognizable staples by hand in real time.

The well-attended fête, which celebrated the reopening of the seasonal Tod’s boutique in East Hampton, brought out style stars including Emma Roberts, Kathryn Newton, Neil Patrick Harris, Willa Fitzgerald, Patina Miller, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Casey Fremont, Sai De Silva, Cristina Cuomo, Lee Quinones, Barbara Bush, David Burtka, Melissa Murray, Tamron Hall, Rachel Zoe, Elizabeth Kurpis, Stefano Tonchi, Kristina O’Neill, Magnus Berger, and many more.

See inside the evening, below:

Images: BFA

