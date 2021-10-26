Amy O’Dell To Release “Unputdownable” Anna Wintour Biography

News

This should be good! Former The Cut and Cosmo editor Amy O’Dell revealed today on Instagram her latest project is a biography on Anna Wintour. O’Dell writes: “I am beyond excited to share what I’ve been working on: I wrote a biography of Anna Wintour. It is the product of interviews with more than 250 people. I can’t wait to share more about the book and reporting process as publication date nears.” O’Dell’s Instagram account also reveals an initial review from author Sheila Weller who says, “Extraordinarily sweeping, astute and unputdownable.”

 

 

O’Dell encouraged her followers to pre-order the book. A link to Simon & Schuster has the book listed as $28.00 with a May 3, 2022 release date.  There’s also more details on the book’s content: “Based on extensive interviews with Anna Wintour’s closest friends and collaborators, including some of the biggest names in fashion, journalist Amy Odell has crafted the most revealing portrait of Wintour ever published. Weaving Anna’s personal story within a larger narrative about the hierarchical dynamics of the fashion industry and the complex world of Condé Nast, Anna charts the relentless ambition of the woman who would become an icon.”

O’Dell is the author of Tales from the Back Row.

