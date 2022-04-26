All Your Questions About The Gigi Hadid x Frankies Bikinis Collab, Answered!

Hold on to your sun hats, here’s a partnership that’s bound to blow your socks off. Gigi Hadid and longtime bestie Francesca Aiello have gone down memory lane together in order to cook up a collaboration for the latter’s wildly successful swimwear label, Frankies Bikinis. With the first drop coming on 5/11 and a second following on 6/2, you better make a mental note of your selects asap as this one is about to sell like hot cakes.

The nostalgia-tinged collection, which is all priced under $185, takes its inspiration from a folk fairytale—and more specifically, from Hadid’s idyllic life on her family farm in Pennsylvania. Speaking of nostalgia, the duo originally know each other from growing up, having spent summer days on the sandy beaches of Malibu together as kids. Aiello says, “Gigi is someone that is so special and so inspiring to me. She is creative, hard working, kind, and loving, and combining those incredible personality traits with our deep rooted friendship is what really made this collection not only fun to create together but also to shoot together.”

Indeed, they even enlisted another childhood BFF, Alana O’Herlihy, to shoot the campaign, which is rooted in romantic, summery, and picturesque nature references. With soft colors in nursery book hues like pale yellow and baby blue, delicate detailing like bows and ruffles, and quaint prints such as toile, plaid, and floral, it’s an ode to innocence and femininity.

“We designed this collection with so much love, and I believe that really shines through in the details within the fabrics, prints and styles we chose to use. Both Frank and I have very social lives but also are big homebodies, and the collection

really embodies that side of us,” Hadid said, noting the significance of the baby and momma deer to nod to her role as a young mom and how the nature-focused toile print refers to her and Aiello’s bond.

The 98-piece collection will range in sizes XS-XXL, with both drops landing at 9AM PST on frankiesbikinis.com.

“The collection was created with friends and heart, and is a special full circle moment for me and Frank. We’ve known each other since before we ever thought dreams like this could come true. We hope you love it,” Hadid concludes.

Mark your cals!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.