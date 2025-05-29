Haven Well Within is ready to make a splash this summer! The brand’s just launched its first swimwear collection, just in time for summer. The wellbeing-focused label’s swim line features ocean-ready one-pieces, bikini tops and bottoms, and tankini tops, all crafted in a versatile palette of ochre, black, navy, and pale blue. Details from color-blocking to striped prints and tortoiseshell ring straps further elevate the collection with a nod to free-spirited dressing, as well.

In addition to style, Haven Well Within’s swimwear debut is also practical for the warmer months ahead. Each of the brand’s swim pieces is crafted with recycled spandex and nylon, making it more sustainable for the environment. The line’s materials are stretchy and smooth, making them ideal for a comfortable fit—whether you’re taking a dip in the pool or catching rays on the beach! The collection also features UPF50+ protection, ensuring you can have fun in the sun while staying safe from harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays.

Haven Well Within’s swimwear launch isn’t its only big reveal for summer, however. The label’s also debuted its new The Getaway Edit, packed with pieces ideal for any travels you’ve got lined up this season. Lightweight cotton gauze and poplin pants, shorts, tank tops, shirts, and midi dresses are perfect for sun-drenched daytime dressing, while similarly soft cotton pants, tops, and skirts provide easy layering from the beach to the bar—especially with a dash of beach-worthy stripes or Ikat prints.

Meanwhile, soft knit and waffle-textured shorts, T-shirts, joggers, and sweatshirts are perfect for lounging or relaxed days out, which you can elevate further with open-knit and viscose cardigans. On the sporty side, the brand’s activewear dresses, skirts, leggings, and bras provide effortless staples that can be mixed and matched to work out in any environment. The range is complete with an array of effortless woven espadrilles and mules, padded slides, minimalist thong-strapped sandals and chic ballet flats. The line is complete with straw and open-knit tote bags, straw hats, and plenty of sunglasses, ensuring you’ll be well-accessorized wherever you travel this season.

All images: Courtesy of Haven Well Within

