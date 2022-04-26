Daily News: Camila Cabello For Victoria’s Secret, Ivy Getty’s Cover Moment, UNIQLO x Marni, Net-A-Porter Launches Art, Plus! A Juicy Excerpt From ‘Anna’

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Camila Cabello stars in Victoria’s Secret’s first bilingual campaign

Te digo un secreto? Victoria’s Secret is launching a new campaign for the bestselling Bombshell fragrance with Cuban-American singer-songwriter Camila Cabello. The new campaign, captured by photographer Zoey Grossman, is the first ever bi-lingual campaign for the brand and continues their ongoing commitment to celebrating and uplifting all women, reinforcing that “there’s a Bombshell in everyone.” Bombshell is a timeless mix of fresh-cut peonies and exotic fruits, while citrus notes and Brazilian purple passion fruit start the fragrance off with a bright sparkle. To further celebrate the Bombshell fragrance collection, Victoria’s Secret is hosting “Bombshell Gardens”, an immersive and sensorial experience in New York City from May 3 to 9. Located on the High Line, the pop-up will bring the fragrance launch to life via unique activations throughout the week such as fragrance bars, peony adorned installations, personalization stations and more. Catch us in Chelsea smelling like Camila!

Exclusive excerpt from Amy Odell’s Anna delves into the editor’s relationship to the Met Gala, Weinstein, and more

As the Met Gala looms closer and closer, all eyes are on the woman behind the biggest night in fashion: Anna Wintour. TIME has published some of Amy Odell’s upcoming Anna biography—which was written without the longtime Vogue leader’s input or collaboration, nor any liaison with Condé Nast. In the extract, former Met Gala planner Stephanie Winston Wolkoff—also a former adviser to Melania Trump—describes Wintour as “militant” in the weeks leading up to the party each year. Among other topics, the piece dissects Wintour’s relationship with Harvey Weinstein pre-Me Too movement and her subsequent support of his former wife, Georgina Chapman of Marchesa. Read the excerpt here and pre-order your copy now. Did someone say book club!?

Home makeover alert! Net-A-Porter launches art offering

As an expansion its home offering, Net-A-Porter has announced that it will be introducing art. On May 2, Net-A-Porter will begin a partnership with fine art e-commerce platform ap8.art which looks to bridge the gap between the physical and digital art worlds through a series of drops from a selection of contemporary artists. The first drop features a series of ten framed photographers by revered French artist and fashion photographer Guy Bourdin. Tres chic! The online retailer, together with ap8.art, allows customers to covet and collect museum-quality artwork. For the first time ever, exceptional artwork is made accessible to a new global audience by equipping them with the tools and knowledge to shop for art confidently and with unmatched ease. “When Net-A-Porter approached ap8.art to reimagine what collecting art could look like, I knew we had to distill all that makes art covetable and collectible,” says Viola Raikhel, curator and co-founder of ap8.art. “Art and fashion are my two greatest passions, and I am honored to be curating for the ultimate luxury fashion destination – a pioneer of innovation and curation for an audience of millions.” Shop happy!

Ivy Getty covers Town & Country’s May 2022 Jewelry issue

A full circle moment! 39 years after her grandmother, Ann, was on the Town & Country cover, Ivy Getty is the magazine’s newest cover star. “I still have the magazine, which I keep in good condition,” says Getty. Photographed by Richard Phibbs, the newlywed artist and heiress poses with actor Tom Blythe, showing off a serious collection of grand jewels. She speaks about her grandmother, Ann, who she now shares a special experience with, having both graced the cover of the magazine. “I have so much of her in me,” she says. “She taught me about fashion, but also how to be a human being.” But, the fashion couldn’t be ignored. When asked about the vintage Yves Saint Laurent fur coat her grandmother wore on the 1983 cover, she said “It’s my most prized possession. It’s an art piece.” Read the rest of the story here.

Macy’s Teams Up with FIT for annual Fashion Runway Show

The Fashion Institute of Technology has announced that their annual Future of Fashion runway show is back after three years, and for the first time, will be presented in partnership with Macy’s. Taking place on Wednesday, May 11, the show will feature looks created by a select group of 2022 graduates of the Fashion Design BFA program. Macy’s is taking it one step further by supporting the 2022 graduate class with two new programs. The Macy’s Capsule Collection Winner will have their look picked, based on design quality, commercial appeal, and originality, to be sold at the iconic Herald Square store come fall 2022. Macy’s will also award three Bold Representation winners, whereby students will be recognized for Best Use of Sustainable Materials, Most Commercial Look, and Most Inclusive/Gender Neutral Design. The coolest part of the night? In addition to Macy’s executives, this year’s judges include Zanna Roberts Rassi, co-founder of Milk Cosmetics and style host for E!; Kesha McLeod, image consultant and wardrobe stylist; Nicole Phelps, global director of Vogue Runway; and Emilia Petrarca, senior fashion writer at The Cut; among others.

UNIQLO teams up with Marni for first ever collaboration

Who doesn’t love teamwork? UNIQLO has teamed up with famed Italian luxury brand Marni for their first-ever collaboration, combining Marni’s bold and playful aesthetic with UNIQLO’s technical expertise and accessibility! Building on a collection theme of “universality,” the collection utilizes UNIQLO’s staple pieces as a canvas for Marni’s distinctive use of colors and patterns. Reinterpreting UNIQLO’s LifeWear ethos through Marni’s distinct creativity, the collection offers a series of summer staples that are as colorful and fun as they are accessible and wearable. “I’ve been hugely excited about this collaboration since the start,” says Marni creative director Francesco Risso. “Throughout the whole process, we have always championed UNIQLO’s ethos and the integrity that lie behind the brand’s vision, giving our interpretation of UNIQLO’s LifeWear through a slightly out-of-the-box proposition that combines impeccably crafted clothes with Marni’s offbeat and life-embracing spirit.” The UNIQLO x Marni SS22 collection will be available in a full range of men’s and women’s sizing, with prices ranging from $12 to $179 in select UNIQLO stores and online at uniqlo.com.

Marissa Wilson and Gigi Burris Millinery team up for a hat collection

Marrisa Wilson NY and Gigi Burris Millinery have come together to launch their first collaboration. Inspired by 1960s hat silhouettes, this limited-edition collab incorporates a custom Racello braid circle visor and tall bucket hat. Both hats are crafted in a unique colorway developed exclusively for this capsule. Made in Switzerland by one of the only remaining luxury millinery braid manufacturers, each hat is then blocked by hand in the Big Apple. The two hat silhouettes are already available for purchase at marissawilsonny.com and retail for $375 each. Don’t get caught without yours this summer!

