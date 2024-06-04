Alexander Wang falls in love—and prepares for a runway return

In a new interview with Vogue, we learn Alexander Wang has fallen in love—not just with his partner of one year, but with a newfound passion for nature—as he approaches his brand’s 20th anniversary and a return to the runway. Throughout the profile, Wang takes time to express his dedication to creating a strong team atmosphere, stating, “It’s crucial that my team feels completely supported. I want them to know that I stand by them and value their contributions to the brand.” Celebrating his one-year anniversary with his partner has Wang filled with excitement and admiration as well, as he expressed: “This past year has brought immense joy and growth to our relationship. It’s a testament to the love and commitment we share, and it has propelled me forward in both my personal and professional aspirations.”

While discussing his newfound love for gardening, Wang elaborated on his deep connection to nature, remarking, “Gardening allows me to find solace in the earth’s beauty and immerse myself in a therapeutic escape from the fast-paced fashion industry.” This passion has opened up a new world of creativity for him, inspiring and influencing his artistic vision. “There’s a slower pace to life, and that feels right.” Stay tuned for Wang’s next live runway presentation in New York City tomorrow night.

Law Roach announces new book How To Build A Fashion Icon

Law Roach is adding another title to his resume: author! The television host and stylist to the stars—including Zendaya, Celine Dion, and more—is putting pen to paper with his first book, How To Build A Fashion Icon. The memoir, which Roach covers in a bold yellow suit and power pose, will delve into his fashion career’s journey, top red carpet moments, styling advice, and more. You can pre-order his book now on Amazon before it hits shelves on September 24.

Lupita Nyong’o is Glamour‘s June covergirl

Glamour has tapped Lupita Nyong’o as its June cover star. For the magazine’s new digital issue, Nyong’o poses in a range of red, black, and leopard-printed outfits from PRISCAVera, Hermès, Sergio Hudson, Wolford, Balenciaga, Vex, Norma Kamali, and Atsuko Kudo, photographed by Adrienne Raquel and styled by Rachael Wang. In the accompanying cover story by editor Ariana Yaptangco, the actress discusses her transformative decade since winning her first Oscar in 2014, as well as her new film A Quiet Place: Day One.

All images: Adrienne Raquel/Courtesy of Glamour

Estée Lauder acquires Deciem for $1.7 billion

Estée Lauder is staking its claim in Deciem this week. The cosmetics giant has just acquired Deciem, parent company to brands including The Ordinary, Niod, and more, for a whopping $1.7 billion, according to sources. The moment marks Lauder’s latest addition to its portfolio, following the company’s 2023 acquisition of Tom Ford for $2.7 billion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ordinary (@theordinary)

Additional reporting by Moriel Mizrahi.

