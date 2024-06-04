Dior’s Cruise 2025 Show Takes A Royal Garden Romp Through Scotland

Talk about a highland romp! Dior travelled to Scotland for its Cruise 2025 fashion show, held in the lush green gardens on the grounds of Duggard Castle.

The event found a variety of Dior ambassadors and friends of the house in attendance, including Jennifer Lawrence, Anya Taylor-Joy, Rosamund Pike, Lily Collins, Alexa Chung, Shay Mitchell, Romee Strijd, Minnie Driver, Geri Haliwell, Liza Koshy, and more. All were outfitted in Maria Grazia Chiuri’s designs for the show, creating a uniform front row of black, gray, navy, white, and red—with added pops of plaid and leopard throughout.

Chiuri took direct inspiration from Scotland’s rich heritage for her new collection, emphasizing its gothic and romantic flair. The show emphasized this aspect by kicking off with a bagpipe player draped in a deep red button-up gown, later proceeding with a lineup of deep purple, black, white, cream, olive, and yellow separates, outerwear, and off-the-shoulder dresses descending the garden’s historic stone staircase. Blossoming flower, leaf, and gothic text embroidery, lace, and tartan prints were seen throughout, inspired by Scottish culture and the Clare Hunter book Embroidering Her Truth: Mary, Queen of Scots and the Language of Power. For a full-circle touch, the line was peppered with black-and-white prints of Monsieur Christian Dior’s 1955 show in Scotland, as well.

A flowing selection of evening gowns and dresses in similar tones rounded out the collection, complete with Chiuri’s now-signature muted blues, beige, and nude tones across long-sleeved, high-necked, and mesh silhouettes. Like the ready-to-wear offerings, all were accessorized with buckled belts, wide corsets, choker necklaces—some with a web of dangling floral charms—and practical knee-high boots. The bags selection also took a turn for the edgy, featuring cannage-embossed totes, miniature curved crossbody bags, and various themed Lady silhouettes—including an allover silver studded version that’s shot to the top of our wish list.

You can watch Dior’s Cruise 2025 show in full below on the brand’s YouTube channel.

Below, discover all of the stars in attendance at Dior’s Spring 2025 runway show.

All images: Courtesy of Dior

