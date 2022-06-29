Daily News: Emily Weiss Becomes A Mom, Alexander Wang Makes Rare Public Appearances, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Emily Weiss welcomes baby girl

Congrats, mama Weiss. Glossier founder Emily Weiss has become a first time mom, announcing the arrival of her daughter Clara Lion Weissbrick (her partner’s name is Will Gaybrick) on Instagram this morning. Beauty and fashion industry insiders were quick to wish the entrepreneur congratulations, with the likes of Karlie Kloss, Jenna Lyons, Pernille Teisbaek, Derek Blasberg, Katherine Power, Samira Nasr, Tabitha Simmons, Michelle Lee, Kate Foley, Marianna Hewit, and more among those chiming in in the comments.

Alexander Wang is back on the party scene

It’s been a minute since designer Alexander Wang, formerly a fixture on the downtown circuit, was spotted at a party. But seemingly, he’s making an exception for Pride Month. Wang stopped by Madonna’s blowout bash at Terminal 5 in New York last week, a few days before he was photographed dining with friend Julia Fox (who also attended Madonna’s party) at celebrity-frequented eatery Sant Ambroeus in Soho. Then on Sunday, the 38-year-old hit up soon-to-open Gitano Island for its Pride Party where guests included Calvin Klein, Billy Eichner, Nyle Dimarco, Simon Huck, Chris Appleton, and more. Wang made his return to the runway in April 2022, his first outing since being accused of sexual assault in December 2020. Up to 11 male models, including Owen Mooney whose allegations first went viral on TikTok, claimed that they had been groped, drugged, and assaulted by the designer. In March 2021, Wang acknowledged his “wrongdoing” in a social media statement. Later that month, lawyer Lisa Bloom confirmed that Wang and his team had privately met with the individuals and that all parties were moving forward without further legal action.

SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film in Lacoste, France opens Alaïa exhibit

In France for Couture or for this weekend’s Alaïa show? Maybe you should take a spin to Provence. The SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film in Lacoste (Provence) has opened the exhibition Azzedine Alaïa: L’Art de la Mode. The curation will showcase the iconic Tunisian designer’s career through 20 show-stopping gowns, sleek suits, and other tailored creations from his archives. L’Art de la Mode is one of several special events celebrating the 20th anniversary of SCAD Lacoste.

