The buzz for NYFW is palpable—and now the event has a major new partner. Today, Afterpay (the leader in buy now, pay later payment plans) was announced as presenting partner of New York Fashion Week: The Shows. As part of the new venture, one-to-watch designer LaQuan Smith will launch a ‘see now, buy now’ show during the upcoming September schedule, giving shoppers the opportunity to snap up his celebrity-adored designs straight off the runway and pay for them over time.

Afterpay’s multi-year partnership with IMG (owner and producer of NYFW) comes at a pivotal time for the industry. According to an associated media alert, New York Fashion Week generates more economic revenue than any other regional fashion event: a cool $900 million! This new deal between Afterpay and IMG will place a focus not only on supporting rising and established design talent during the bi-annual event, but on supporting the American fashion and retail industry as a whole. Think: year-round programming and educational events nationwide.

Also announced today via a press briefing, IMG has formed the IMG Fashion Alliance: a group of leading designers seeking to define the future of New York Fashion Week. The aforementioned Smith has been named as a launch partner, alongside Joseph Altuzarra of Altuzarra, Brandon Maxwell, Jason Wu, Alexandra O’Neill of Markarian, Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia of Monse, Prabal Gurung, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez of Proenza Schouler, Kate and Laura Mulleavy of Rodarte, Sergio Hudson, and Telfar.

The premise will see these designers contribute to NYFW: The Shows and NYFW.com for the next three seasons, and in return, IMG will invest in their shows, financially and creatively, and help to bring their creative vision to life.

It was also confirmed that Spring Studios will remain the hub of activity for ‘The Shows’ and that the successful Black in Fashion Council showroom will be returning to the calendar (official dates for September are 9/8-9/13.)

The future’s bright, the future is NYFW! …See you at Spring!

