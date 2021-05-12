Read your daily dose of fashion news right here…

Ellen DeGeneres ends The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Ellen DeGeneres’ namesake talk show will conclude next year after its 19th season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Though the program came under fire for toxic workplace culture last summer, the show’s 2022 ending has been in the works for several years. As for what’s next for DeGeneres? She’s hinted at a return to movies and involvement with environmental conservation—plus, she’ll discuss the show’s end with Oprah on tomorrow’s episode.

New York EDITION hotels will reopen this summer

The Big Apple is back—and so is the New York EDITION! After closing its doors during the pandemic, the luxury lifestyle hotel has reopened its two New York locations prior to the city’s official July reopening. EDITION’s Madison Square Park location is open, as of yesterday, with the Times Square hotel slated for a June 1 opening. The EDITION’s location at the iconic Madison Clocktower building now houses two new one-bedroom suites overlooking Madison Square Park, as well as the Michelin-starred Clocktower restaurant—which will reopen later this summer. In the meantime, you can enjoy the EDITION’s Lobby Bar cocktails, outdoor gardens, and oak-paneled suites for the ultimate NYC experience.

Rosalía covers HOMMEGIRLS Volume 5

Rosalía’s is a bona fide smoke show on the cover of HOMMEGIRLS‘ Spring Summer 2021 issue, photographed in black and white by Cass Bird. In the accompanying interview with Alessandra Codinha, the barrier-breaking musician talks her new partnership with Nike, the power of dance, and inner strength. You can check out the full issue now on HOMMEGIRLS‘ website.

SCAD will launch a virtual showcase featuring student designs—and DVF!

The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) is doing graduation a little differently this year. Senior students will be taking part in a digital experience from Thursday May 13—Sunday May 16. Among the event’s highlights are a live conversation between SCAD president Paula Wallace and Diane Von Furstenberg, a virtual showcase of student collections, and a virtual jewelry trunk show. You can register for the event now on SCAD’s website!

Pyer Moss to launch first Haute Couture collection this July

As part of July’s official Fall Winter 2021 Paris Haute Couture shows, one notable designer is debuting his first couture collection: Pyer Moss’ Kerby Jean-Raymond. The monumental occasion marks Jean-Raymond’s debut as the first Black American designer to be invited to present at a Paris Haute Couture season. However, it won’t be Jean-Raymond’s only show this year—Pyer Moss is also returning to New York Fashion Week in September after a two-year hiatus. More details on the brand’s Haute Couture show will be revealed this June, so watch this space!

Rag & Bone drops “Cruella” capsule collection

Ahead of the May 28 release of Disney’s “Cruella,” Rag & Bone has launched a capsule collection inspired by the film. Tying into Cruella de Vil (Emma Stone)’s origin story in 1970s London, the line is peppered with punk details like tweed, mismatched letters, and white piping across jackets, dresses, tops, and accessories. Of course, it’s in the villain’s signature red, black, and white color palette. You can currently shop the wickedly stylish collection, priced from $125-$1,295, on Rag & Bone’s website.

