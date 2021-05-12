Attention, Lambily: Mariah Carey’s Pride collection is here! The elusive chanteuse has released a special line of MC merch to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community, just in time for Pride Month in June.

The affordable collection, priced from $15-$60, covers a range of pieces inspired by Carey’s iconic albums and songs. “Loverboy” and “Heartbreaker” graphics cover t-shirts and tank tops, and the star’s own name (in multicolored letters, naturally) is embroidered on socks, hats, and face masks. There’s a hoodie and bike shorts sporting vibrant butterfly graphics, as well as multiple t-shirts featuring Mimi herself. Of course, it wouldn’t be a Pride collection without rainbows, which are found in abundance on two t-shirts and a wall flag (printed with artwork from her album of the same name). Plus, for extra drama, there’s a rainbow fan printed with “SHADE” for all of your future “I don’t know her” moments…!

Even though brands and corporations undergo a rainbow rebranding for Pride Month—regardless of their actual ties to the LGBTQIA+ community—Carey’s collection is purely genuine. The singer has been a longtime ally for LGBTQIA+ rights, regularly voicing support in interviews, and even covering Out‘s June 2014 issue. She’s also been previously honored with GLAAD’s Ally Award and participated in the organization’s anti-bullying Spirit Day campaign. This year’s Pride collection is her fourth since 2017.

For the ultimate fans, the collection’s oversized “Loverboy” shirt is a bold reference to her 2001 “TRL” stunt, when she removed a similar t-shirt to reveal a skintight outfit on-camera—with an ice cream cart included. Consider us…obsessed!

You can view the full Pride collection below, and shop it on Mariah’s website.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.