A Fashionable Fête! Our Annual Hamptons Most Stylish Event Was Back & Bigger Than Ever

It must be July! As is tradition, our Hamptons Most Stylish soirée returned in all its chicness this past weekend, presented by SCHUTZ. Hosted poolside at a private residence in lush Southampton, the celebration brought together friends of the Daily, including Larsen Thompson, Jessica Wang, CT Hedden, Cameron Silver, Danielle Bernstein, Sasha and Oli Benz, Pritika Swarup, and more—many of whom were recently listed in our annual Hamptons Most Stylish issue. We’ll raise a chilled glass of Whispering Angel to that!

Greeting guests once they entered the space was a feather-topped Art Deco-inspired SCHUTZ champagne tower, featuring bubbles from Lamberti. A Moroccanoil masseur was stationed in the garden to show the brand’s latest body products and fragrance mist; because what better way to start a party than over a massage and a glass of champagne.

Many guests were dressed in the latest diamond, gold, silver, and signature Caviar styles from LAGOS. Team LAGOS, including most stylish Kate Lagos, were also on site to help attendees discover their new favorite pieces while a LAGOS photo booth also made for cute keepsakes to take home from the event.

Those in attendance also enjoyed Casamigos cocktails, including spicy grapefruit margaritas, while mentalist to the stars Kevin Nicholas entertained the crowd.

For those on designated driver duty, there was no shortage of BLK water to go around. Psst: this water with a twist is also said to be a perfect hangover cure. Post-party, happy guests headed home with new pairs of SCHUTZ and a gift bag brimming with goodies including Moroccanoil, Better & Better’s vitamin-infused dental care, Love and Sage lip balms, and LAGOS.

Additional guests on the evening included Charlotte Bickley, Kit Keenan, Mary Leest, Blaire Voltz Clarke, Elizabeth Kurpis, Nicole Miller, Sophie Elgort, MoAna Luu, Sydney Miller, Jarret and Crystal Willis, Christian Bendek, Heather Andersen and Brion Isaacs, Krista Nickols, Irina Kro, Igee Okafor, Sophie Sumner, Delanique Millwood, Tina Currey, Nastya Swan, Karina Bik, Amina Kadyrova, Chris Coffee, Michael Gregson Reinert, Charlotte Munder, Danielle Naftali, Patrick Hazlewood, Justin Livingson, Serena Goh, Melissa Vale, Tiff Benson, and more.

Peep the style below! Until next year…

All images: Caroline Fiss Photography

