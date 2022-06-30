Get It While It’s Hot! The Daily Summer July 4 (Hamptons Most Stylish) Issue Lands Today!!!

Summer is well and truly in full swing. And heralding the arrival of a joyful July and our annual Hamptons Most Stylish list, the Daily Summer’s second installment lands today. On the cover, you’ll find our beloved Gigi Hadid, who recently turned her talents to a collaboration with Frankies Bikinis. Inside, we meet the namesake founder—Francesca Aiello—and get the suss on how she launched her swimwear brand while still a Malibu teen, kicking around the beaches of Southern California with Hadid and their fellow childhood BFF, photographer Alana O’Herlihy, who captured the collection in all its nostalgic glory.

Speaking of supermodels! We also reconnected with runway regular Grace Elizabeth, who fills us in on her most cherished roles yet: becoming mom to Noah and joining the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition as its first-ever global ambassador.

There’s no shortage of fabulous fashion on the pages, with a celebration of the East Ends chicest—who made the list?! Hurry to find out—a recap of the best of Resort ’23 offerings, trend guides, new boutique openings to note, catchups with some of our favorite brands, plus décor, beauty, gossip, lifestyle, and more.

What are you waiting for? Get your fix online below, or pick it up IRL Out East ahead of your next beach day.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.