7 Fragrances We Can’t Get Enough Of

by Nandini Vaid
Whether you are looking to switch things up with your signature perfume or adding to your existing fragrance collection…here are some delicious scents that we’re currently loving from aromatic florals by Jo Malone to warm cedarwood whiffs by Giorgio Armani to unforgettable scents from Sparti. Happy Spritzing!
1. Viktor&Rolf, Flowerbomb Bomblicious Edition Eau de Parfum, Price: $115: This lovely fragrance is a classic Flowerbomb with a rush of citrus to create an unexpected floral scent.
2. JO MALONE LONDON Poppy & Barley Cologne, Price: $61.20-$120.70: A lively floral scent enhanced by rose and violet and topped with juicy blackcurrants.
3. Krigler Villa America 220 perfume, Price: $385: The scent is a clean botanical blend boasting sagebrush and magnolia laced with lemon and aquatic notes, then warmed with sandalwood and amber.

4. Maison Francis Kurkdjian L’Eau à la rose Eau de toilette, Price: $225: This eau de toilette is a delicious scent of roses in a bottle, which unfolds on the skin with a delicate floral freshness.

5. Sparti Scents, Price $28: Love, Dance, Spring: Sparti Scents is all about a scent party and celebration, available in three different fragrance options; Dance Sparti, Love Sparti or Spring Sparti. The fragrance coolers are pretty, playful, colorful and portable. No alcohol, no spills, no oily residue, great for the girl on-the-go.  Ready to #jointhesparti?

6.  Giorgio Armani My Way Eau de Parfum Spray, Price:$74: This fabu fragrance is an explosion of where – bergamot meets orange blossom from Egypt in a luminous, sparkling start, with an amplified bright floral bouquet of tuberose and the soft scent of jasmine from India as the beating heart. Finally, the vibrant and warm cedarwood scent from Virginia meets a sensual vanilla aroma from Madagascar and white musks to sign the composition.

7.  Marc Jacobs, Perfect Eau de Parfum Spray, Price: $96: The fragrance opens with juicy notes of rhubarb and bright daffodil that reveal a comforting heart of almond milk. The fragrance finishes with a soft dry down of cedarwood and cashmeran.

