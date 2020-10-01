7 Fragrances We Can’t Get Enough Of

View this post on Instagram
The ultimate beach babe. The lavish Villa America 220 captivates you with this fresh blend of sagebrush, magnolia, lemon, and amber. Enjoy a sweet escape with this addictive citrus scent.
4. Maison Francis Kurkdjian L’Eau à la rose Eau de toilette, Price: $225: This eau de toilette is a delicious scent of roses in a bottle, which unfolds on the skin with a delicate floral freshness.
5. Sparti Scents, Price $28: Love, Dance, Spring: Sparti Scents is all about a scent party and celebration, available in three different fragrance options; Dance Sparti, Love Sparti or Spring Sparti. The fragrance coolers are pretty, playful, colorful and portable. No alcohol, no spills, no oily residue, great for the girl on-the-go. Ready to #jointhesparti?
6. Giorgio Armani My Way Eau de Parfum Spray, Price:$74: This fabu fragrance is an explosion of where – bergamot meets orange blossom from Egypt in a luminous, sparkling start, with an amplified bright floral bouquet of tuberose and the soft scent of jasmine from India as the beating heart. Finally, the vibrant and warm cedarwood scent from Virginia meets a sensual vanilla aroma from Madagascar and white musks to sign the composition.
7. Marc Jacobs, Perfect Eau de Parfum Spray, Price: $96: The fragrance opens with juicy notes of rhubarb and bright daffodil that reveal a comforting heart of almond milk. The fragrance finishes with a soft dry down of cedarwood and cashmeran.
