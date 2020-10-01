Think Pink! We’ve Gathered All The Breast Cancer Awareness Month Fashion Buys Right Here

October marks Breast Cancer Awareness month, and in music to our shopaholic ears, many of our favorite brands are supporting amazing charitable causes. From sweats to sparkly stilettos, here are some of the best partnerships, to make that ‘add to cart’ button seem more tempting than ever.

GUESS

What: GUESS has partnered with the Get in Touch Foundation to create a limited edition watch and eyewear. Marcolin eyewear will be making a flat donation to the Get in Touch Foundation, and Sequel (watch partner) will be donating 20% of the sale proceeds to the foundation.

Where: Watch now available from guess.com. Glasses will hit the site next week.

How much: Watch, $125. Sunglasses, $118

LAGOS

What: LAGOS is partnering with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) for the first time with the launch of a Pink Ceramic Smart Caviar Watch Bracelet. The popular jewelry brand is donating 20% of purchase price to the organization in October through the end of the year.

Where: lagos.com and Bloomingdale’s

How much: $1,095-$1,250

Ralph Lauren

What: This year marks the 20th anniversary of Ralph Lauren’s Pink Pony initiative. For every graphic t-shirt purchased, 100% of the purchase price is directed to an international network of cancer charities.

Where: ralphlauren.com

How much: $68

APL

What: Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL) is releasing a limited-edition colorway of their new TechLoom Tracer in a soft pink hue in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month. Every year APL honors the founders Adam and Ryan Goldston’s grandmother who lost her battle with breast cancer. This year, APL will once again partner with the Women’s Cancer Research Fund, a Breast Cancer Research Foundation Program (BCRF). From October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021, APL is donating 20% of the sales price to the cause.

Where: athleticpropulsionlabs.com

How much: $230

Jean Dousset

What: Luxury jewelry brand Jean Dousset is partnering with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. In honor of this partnership, Jean Dousset designed the Faith Eternity Band, a handcrafted eternity band with natural diamonds and a pink sapphire, available in either platinum or 18k rose gold. Jean Dousset will donate 3% of the purchase price of the Faith Eternity Band and all Jean Dousset Bespoke collection jewelry sales (some exceptions apply) made from October 1 to December 31, 2020.

Where: jeandousset.com

How much: $6,200

Aerosoles

What: Footwear brand Aerosoles is donating 20% of proceeds of the pink patent Homerun ballet flat to the Susan G. Komen Foundation throughout the month of October.

Where: Aerosoles.com

How much: $89

Fabletics

What: This October, Fabletics is donating 10% of net proceeds from the ‘Fighter’ outfit to Bright Pink, a national nonprofit that helps to save lives from breast and ovarian cancer by empowering women to know their risk and manage their health proactively. Fabletics will also donate 100% of sales from every BCA tote purchased in stores in the month of October will benefit Bright Pink to support breast cancer awareness.

Where: fabletics.com

Balenciaga

What: Balenciaga has revealed the We Are Pink capsule, a series of unisex products created in support of breast cancer prevention research. Balenciaga will donate 10% percent of proceeds from Balenciaga We Are Pink products to help fund a research program at Institut Curie.

Where: balenciaga.com

Roxanne Assoulin

What: Roxanne Assoulin is supporting The Pink Agenda for breast cancer awareness month with a limited-edition pink bracelet set, sold exclusively online, with 100% of proceeds being donated tp the organization during the month of October.

Where: roxanneassoulin.com

How much: $80-$240

Koral

What: Throughout October, celebrity-favorite activewear line Koral is donating 15% of proceeds from their curated assortment of pink products to F Cancer.

Where: koral.com

How much: From $27

Eberjey

What: The Miami-based female-founded lingerie and sleepwear brand will be donating 25% of the purchase price from every piece in their The Pink Edit to support Breast Cancer Research Foundation as the beneficiary from October 2-4.

Where: eberjey.com

How much: $148

Aerie

What: Aerie has partnered with Bright Pink to create a limited-edition long sleeve t-shirt. Through October 26, the brand will donate 100% of sales to the non-profit dedicated to the early detection and prevention of breast and ovarian cancers in young women.

Where: ae.com

How much: $29.95

TORRID

What: Plus-size fashion brand TORRID will support Breast Cancer Awareness Month with their Breast Cancer Awareness Collection, available online through the month of October in support of the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. A donation will be made by Torrid Foundation in support of Susan G. Komen for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Where: torrid.com

How much: $34.50

Rails

What: Rails is partnering with Susan G. Komen for an exclusive Breast Cancer Awareness lounge set. For each pink tie dye set sold, Rails will donate its net profits to the initiative’s Live Pink program.

Where: railsclothing.com

How much: $276

M.Gemi

What: M.Gemi has launched a limited-edition soft pink version of its Alpi Alta Boot for the month of October. M.Gemi has partnered with the National Breast Cancer Foundation and will donate 10% of all net proceeds from the Blush Alpi Boot to charity.

Where: mgemi.com

How much: $328

PROUD

What: Ethically-sourced activewear brand Proud donates 10% of sales to the charity of your choice. Any purchase the customer makes from the website throughout the year, 10% gross sales will be donated to Pink Ribbon Girls, an organization that provides healthy meals, housecleaning, rides to treatment, and peer support to individuals with breast and gynecological cancers free of charge.

Where: wearproud.com

Roger Vivier

What: Roger Vivier has pledged to fund 200 hours of Breast Cancer Research this year. The company will also donate 10% of each pair of Pink Flower Strass Pumps sold during the month of October to BCRF.

Where: rogervivier.com

How much: $1,750

Vitamin A

What: Female-founded loungewear company Vitamin A will be donating $10 to the BCRF for every one of their Sunkissed EcoSoft Lounge Sets purchased through October 31st

Where: vitaminaswim.com

How much: $225

Charlie Dolly

What: Rebecca Romijn’s floating diamond collection is donating 20% of sales of the Pink Sapphire Pear Necklace to F Cancer—a charity dedicated to prevention, early detection, and providing emotional support and guidance to those affected by cancer.

Where: charliedolly.com

How much: $2,100

Bloomingdale’s & Rumble Boxing

What: Bloomingdale’s and Rumble Boxing are teaming up to ‘knock out’ breast cancer by co-hosting a series of virtual classes, no equipment required. The venture has three pink charity partners: the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, The Tutu Project, and The Marisa Acocella Foundation.

Where: eventbrite.com

How much: $15 per class. Or, if you wish to attend all three classes in October, visit here for a discounted rate ($30 donation).

RioBabe

What: During the month of October, vitamin brand RioBabe will be donating $1 from all online sales to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Where: riobabe.com

Rael

What: For the month of October, for every box of organic tampons bought online, Rael will be donating a box of tampons to I Support The Girls.

Where: getrael.com

How much: $7

Hey Dewy

What: Hey Dewy will be donating 10% of all sales of their portable facial humidifiers to Breasties for the month of October.

Where: heydewy.com

How much: $39

Frenchie

What: Canine accessories brand Frenchie is supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month by donating 100% of the proceeds of its SAVE THE TA-TAS bandana to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Where: frenchiebulldog.com

How much: $8.99

Risk Twenty Two

What: Affordable fashion brand Risk Twenty Two will donate $1 from all online sales made on to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Where: risktwentytwo.com

The Pink Agenda

What: The Pink Agenda’s first-ever Virtual Gala will be hosted by Giuliana and Bill Rancic on Thursday, October 8. The Pink Agenda is a nonprofit committed to raising money for breast cancer research and care, as well as awareness of the disease among young professionals. The organization shares a strategic partnership with its long-time beneficiary, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), to fund research as well as Giuliana Rancic’s FAB-U-WISH initiative. FAB-U-WISH aims to help women undergoing breast cancer treatment feel special while raising awareness for breast cancer research.

Where: thepinkagenda.org

How much: Tickets from $100

