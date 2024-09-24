Editor’s Pick: Infiniment Coty Paris Encore Une Fois Perfume

What: Infinement Coty Paris’ debut fragrance collection has arrived‚ with Encore Une Fois serving as the line’s crown jewel. The sweet, ambery fine perfume—which the brand counts as its best-seller—highlights a vanilla base, complemented by deeper notes of balsam and bourbon.

Who: Infinement Coty Paris is the passion project of Coty Inc., the beauty company that counts Gucci Beauty, Tiffany & Co., Kylie Cosmetics, Philosophy, Orveda, and more among its rich brand portfolio. The fragrance line was started by co-founders Sue Nabi and Nicolas Vu, with aid from perfumer Fabrice Pellegrin—one of several perfumers who contributed to the collection’s 14 scents.

Why: Encore Une Fois is a sweet fragrance, containing added depth from its combined vanilla bourbon and vanilla planifolia—as opposed to standard one-note vanilla. The unisex scent earns a woody, neutral finish from notes of Peru balsam. Coty Infiniment Paris’ specific Molecular aura technology allows its fragrances to be worn for up to 30 hours, making it long-lasting and ideal for day-to-night wear. As an added bonus, the scent features 100% recycled captured carbon emission alcohol, making it sustainable to the core!

How much: $290

Where: Eu.Infinimentcoty.com.

All images: Courtesy of Infiniment Coty Paris

