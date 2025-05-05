Paris Hilton Is Ready For An Iconic Summer!

That’s hot! Paris Hilton is expanding her fragrance empire with ICONIC, marking her 30th perfume since she launched her fragrance business in 2004. Over the last 21 years, Hilton’s learned a thing or two about scents—so, we sat down to pick her brain! As the businesswoman marks her milestone in scents, we chatted with her about her go-to smells, designing standout bottles, and how we can make our wardrobes more iconic. Check out our full chat right here!

How does it feel to be launching your 30th perfume, ICONIC?

It’s an incredible feeling and I’m truly grateful to celebrate this milestone in my fragrance journey! I’m especially proud to inspire future founders to pursue their passions in the beauty space. I can’t wait for everyone to experience ICONIC at over 1,400 Ulta locations nationwide.

The bottle design is so unique! How did you come up with its shape and colors, while making sure it still stood out alongside your 29 other scents over the years?

I wanted the bottle to look almost futuristic, with the letters “P” and “H” on opposite sides, making it a beautiful collectible piece for any vanity. It’s truly a statement piece, and this fragrance captures the essence of an icon—confident, timeless, and unapologetically glamorous – starting with the bottle.

What do you wish you could tell yourself when you launched your first perfume 20 years ago?

My love for fragrances began when I was a little girl, and I recall telling my mom that I would one day have my own perfume. I never could have imagined I would be able to create an empire with 30 different scents! I’d say that each fragrance will embody a significant period of your journey, so continue to Sliv!

You’re deeply involved in all parts of your business! What are some obstacles you’ve overcome while leading your fragrance company over the last two decades—and how did you overcome them?

There will always be obstacles on the way to success, but you learn and evolve. You have to do what feels right to you, so for me, it was authenticity. I don’t just put my name on something, I’m involved in every step of the process—but I love including my fans in the journey!

Who are some icons that inspire you?

Marilyn Monroe, my mom, Kathy [Hilton] and all the trailblazing women out there!

What is something iconic about you that nobody knows?

I’m constantly looking to the future! One of my superpowers is my ADHD, and it allows me to think outside the box and be one step ahead. Loves it.

Do you have any tips for how we can make our outfits more iconic?

You can never have enough sparkle!

Are there any specific smells or fragrance notes that you’ve always loved—and do they bring back any special memories?

I love all 30 of the fragrances in the collection, as each represents a special period in my life. Love Rush is one the most intimate as I wore it on my wedding day!

What plans do you have this summer—and will they be iconic?

It’s going to be an iconic summer! I’m getting ready for my upcoming performances at World Pride in Washington, D.C. and the Outloud Music Festival in West Hollywood, continuing my impact work through my media company 11:11, and making more memories with my babies!

All images: Courtesy of Paris Hilton Perfumes

