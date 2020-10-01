Attention All Fashion Fans! Why Atlanta Apparel Should Be On Your Radar

The fashion calendar as we know it has been incredibly disrupted this year, but thankfully Atlanta Apparel—the robust and diverse wholesale marketplace—is still going strong this October.

From premiere contemporary and childrenswear to footwear and accessories, and literally everything in between!, Atlanta Apparel offers a wide array of showrooms, temporary exhibits trend displays virtual runway shows and educational programming. All seasoned with the type of warm and welcoming hospitality you would expect from a cosmopolitan city in the South.

This year, the October Atlanta Apparel Market kicks off on October 13 and runs until October 17. The event is housed in the AmericasMart Atlanta—one of the largest permanent trade centers in the world, totaling seven million square feet—which is conveniently located near all of the action in Downtown Atlanta.

With new safety protocols in place, there are up to 1,000 brands showing their spring and summer ’21 collections, as well as immediate winter offerings, across vibrant showrooms and a lively trade show floor.

And what is an efficient, fashion-filled event, without a ‘lil fun? Atlanta Apparel puts discovery and relationships front and center of the experience. After all, it’s no surprise that many of the gregarious buyers and retailers you’ll meet have been doing business with each other for over 20 years.

So, what’s getting us excited? Floaty and fun spring dresses by MISA Los Angeles, premium denim by Mother, edgy-yet-chic pieces from Zadig & Voltaire, sumptuously soft knits by Brodie Cashmere, Nicole Miller’s new offering, and whatever French Connection, Finders Keepers, Dolce Vita, Citizens of Humanity, and Bou Cou Jewelry are cooking up—because we know it’s bound to be good as always.

The cohesive fashion and retail experience is also a welcome opportunity to check out what’s happening in the diverse city of Atlanta. Luckily, Atlanta Apparel has you covered on that front too, with curated insider guides of where to eat, stay, and more.

Book your place now and thank us later.

