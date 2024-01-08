10 Unexpected Looks From The Golden Globes Red Carpet

It was the first major collective red carpet moment of the year, and the first since the long-running SAG-AFRA strike curtailed the Hollywood press circuit, so it was always a given that there’d be lots of talking points to mull over from the Golden Globes. Ultimately, the well-attended event was a true return to form for classic awards show silhouettes, shades, and finishes, but thankfully, some stars and stylists kept us on our toes with looks that immediately prompted a double tab, a download to zoom in, and a mental save for the day we ever get a call to be on the circuit ourselves. Here’s who went for top marks in their sartorial assignments….

Keri Russell in Jil Sander

When Keri Russell sat front row at the Spring Summer 2024 Jil Sander show in Milan last September, little did we know she was actively eye-balling her next fashion moment. Nominated for her turn in The Diplomat, the actress proved why she’s rarely off a ‘best dressed’ list in a custom version of a scoop neck crisp white column gown with fringed sequin embellishment that walked that very same runway, accompanied by a feathered mini bag and crystal necklace, also by the brand’s dream team designers Lucie and Luke Meier.

Natasha Lyonne in Schiaparelli

When all is said and done….awards show fashion should be fun! Case in point: Natasha Lyonne looking like she was having a ball in a surrealist Schiaparelli number from the Spring 2022 Couture collection, which she aptly referred to as an ‘art piece.’ Stylist Cristina Ehrlich let the architectural points of the gown do the talking, finishing the head-to-toe Schiaparelli look with gold and crystal earrings and white boots.

Hunter Schafer in Prada

While a still image of Hunter Schafer on the red carpet is striking enough, it’s the video footage of her custom Prada that’s truly arresting. The actor (and face and muse of the brand) is the first to take the billowing, wispy fabric from this season’s viral collection out for an IRL test drive, and dare we say, who else could have done the ethereal moment such justice?

Billie Eilish in Willy Chavarria

One of the many wonderful things about Billie Eilish is that the chart-topper constantly puts her own category-defying, thoroughly Gen Z spin on formal ceremony dressing. From puffers to pajamas, the singer is always one to surprise. Last night was no exception, as Eilish showed off her spin on a menswear look from recent CFDA Fashion Award winner and the New York scene’s most in-demand designer for oversized tailoring, Willy Chavarria; completing the look with a repurposed black ribbon and coral-hued ankle socks.

Rosamund Pike in Dior

Elegant to the core, Rosamund Pike rarely puts a foot wrong on the red carpet. But that doesn’t mean she is one to play it safe either. When the star, and nominee, graced yesterday’s ceremony in a black lace bustier and ankle-length ball skirt gown from the Dior Fall Winter 2019 Haute Couture collection, people were quick to suggest her accompanying apple-shaped headdress was a nod to her eccentric Saltburn character, Elspeth Catton. Alas, the accessory was a result of a Christmas-time skiing mishap, whereby the actress suffered some (now, mostly-healed) facial injuries. Now that’s how to think on your feet and pull a look. (Samantha Jones and her chemical skin peel would approve.)

Kristen Wiig in Giambattista Valli

Funny-woman Kristin Wiig (cough, should have been the host, cough) looked almost unrecognizable at first glance, thanks to her pulled back dark locks and bold brows. But it was her sultry two-piece lace bralet and mermaid skirt by Giambattista Valli that sealed the deal for this red carpet win.

Gillian Anderson in Gabriela Hearst

Things we didn’t have on our Golden Globes 2024 red carpet score card: a dress embroidered with vaginas. But boy, do we love a curveball. Gillian Anderson looked as regal as ever in a buttermilk-shade ballgown by Gabriela Hearst. Blink and you’ll miss it, but yes those illustrations that adorn the dress are ‘yoni’ sketches (as the Sex Education star defined them on her own Instagram post.) Power dressing has a new poster woman!

Tyler James Williams in Dolce & Gabbana

Rosettes have, of course, been trending in womenswear for a minute—but it’s not often we’ve seen them on the other sex. Nominee Tyler James Williams’ custom Dolce and Gabbana pinstripe suit made him one of the night’s most memorable gents, not least because of its nipped-in fit, but also thanks to stylist Ilaria Urbinati’s addition of a floral pin and David Yurman chain to complete the outfit.

Pedro Pascal in Bottega Veneta

Pedro Pascal just can’t help giving the internet more reasons to love him. Ensuring his sling (“I fell, it can happen to anyone…”) didn’t upstage his entire presence, the actor opted for a physique-hugging black turtleneck sweater with knotted tufts from Matthieu Blazy’s Bottega Veneta. The only thing that could have stole the spotlight away from the garment? The letter O-U-C-H which he had painted on his fingernails.

