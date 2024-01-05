Former Barneys flagship in Chelsea set to become luxury condos

Pour one out for your formative NYC shopping memories. According to Curbed, the original Barneys on Seventh Avenue has officially sold for a sum of $22 million (less than half of what the building was snapped up for in 2014) and will soon become apartments. The purchaser is architect and developer Raymond Chan, who’s reportedly behind various futuristic-looking residential buildings throughout Manhattan and Queens. Until now, the location has been operating (rather grimly) as a Spirit Halloween pop-up store and additional retail ventures since the iconic retailer went bankrupt in 2019 and closed all its stores in 2020. “The new buyers are planning on building residential condos with ground floor retail with a beautiful modern design,” a spokesperson for Chan said.

The White Lotus 3 is coming

Hold on to your beach hats, TV’s most scintillating series revolving around misbehaving tourists is on the horizon once more. Viewers were already teased with the fact that the third installment of fan favorite The White Lotus would be set in Thailand, and now we have a cast to keep our interest peaked. Announced today, the next storyline will feature actors Leslie Bibb, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Dom Hetrakul, and Tayme Thapthimthong. Natasha Rothwell, who played Belinda in season one, will also return to screens. Filming is expected to begin in Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok next month. Little else is known, although creator Mike White previously told Deadline that the ensemble will include a patriarch, several mothers, a female corporate executive, an actress, a country club wife, a misfit, and a yogi.

The Memory Motel NYC pop-up bar and club gets an extended run

Hamptons mainstay The Memory Motel is set to hang tight at its temporary Manhattan digs a little longer. Due to popular demand, the dive bar and late night club pop-up has been extended until St. Patrick’s Day (because, of course) instead of its original end date of December 31. The Montauk watering hole is also ramping up its presence in the city with the addition of a bottomless afternoon bunch every Saturday, from January 20 onwards, with each week welcoming a different influencer as a host. Plan your visit to the location at 13th Street and 3rd Avenue while you have the chance!

Late model Ruslana Korshunova named as one of the teen girls flown to Epstein’s private island

The New York Post has unearthed that model Ruslana Korshuonva was once flown on Jeffrey Epstein’s so-called ‘Lolita Express’ jet to his private island two years before her death. The model, who would feature in ads for Marc Jacobs, DKNY, Vera Wang, and more during the height of her short-lived career, was a passenger on the infamous vessel in June 2006, when she was 18-years-old. The revelation comes as court documents, including flight logs, related to the disgraced financier became unsealed this week. Two years after her visit to Epstein’s Little St. James island, the rising Kazakh-Russian model tragically jumped to her death from the her apartment balcony in Manhattan. The Post adds that Korshunova’s trip to the island was mere weeks before the since-deceased sex offender was arrested and convicted. Korshunova, who was represented by IMG at the time of her death, was 20-years-old and reportedly battling mental health issues, according to her then-boyfriend.

