10 Chic Additions For Your Workout Wardrobe

Updating your workout apparel could just be the perfect motivation to join that virtual gym class you’ve been procrastinating. We put together a list of stylish must-haves to add to your workout gear and get you moving.

1. All Day Alba Althea Leggings, Price: $124.60

2. Daniel Patrick Sports Bra, Price: $47.50

3. Proud Zipper Pullover, Price: $68

4. Proud Split Back Tank, Price: $44

5. Proud Ballerina Leggings, Price: $68

6. Ultracor Tokyo Skyline Leggings, Price: $188

7. Ultracor Pearls Leggings and Sports Bra, Price: $198 (leggings), $130 (sports bra)

8. Golden Goose Nori Leggings, Price: $345

9. Golden Goose Nori Leopard Leggings and Black Keshiki Top, Price: $435 (leggings), $225 (top)

10. Marcelo Burlon County of Milan – County Seamless Crop Top, Price: $125

