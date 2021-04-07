Read your daily dose of chic intel right here…

Tommy Hilfiger to release capsule collection with streetwear brand Patta

Tommy Hilfiger’s latest collaboration hails from Amsterdam. Made with streetwear label Patta, the collection reinterprets Hilfiger’s classic red, white, and blue logo with the Pan-African flag that represented Black liberation in the 1900s. Patta x Tommy’s range features unisex and children’s clothing in the forms of jackets, t-shirts, jeans, accessories, and more, boasting messages like “Love for All.” Both brands will be making donations to various organizations that support the African diaspora as well, such as The Black Archives, Sister Space, and The Good Neighborhood, as part of their partnership. The collaboration also features a Daf Oboro-shot lookbook, complementary short film “Two Become One,” and a screening of documentary “Katibo Yeye” on the collaboration’s website this month. You can shop Patta x Tommy when it drops this Friday on Hilfiger’s website.

New York Magazine and New York Forever launch special edition cookie boxes

If you heart NY, you’ll want a piece of this sweet collab! New York Magazine officially launched an editorial line of curated cookie boxes in partnership with New York Forever this week. The cookies in question are selected from across the cities five boroughs by New York editors, with all funds from box sales going towards ROAR (Restaurants Organizing, Advocating & Rebuilding), which provides relief for the city’s restaurant workers. The $50 boxes include treats from favorites like Archestratus Books + Foods, Breads Bakery, Kemi Dessert Bar, L’Appartement 4F, URSULA BK, and more. You can order yours now until April 28 from Mary Giuliani Catering & Events on New York‘s website, but take note: they can only be delivered to New York State addresses, and there will be an additional $25 freshness shipping fee.

Sofia Richie’s newest boyfriend is music executive Elliot Grainge

Sofia Richie has just been spotted with her latest beau! Music exec Elliot Grainge is the model’s newest boyfriend, according to Page Six. Following relationships with Matthew Morton and Scott Disick, Richie posted a sweet elevator selfie with Grainge on Instagram, simply captioned with a sunflower emoji. The pair are apparently thick as thieves, with Grainge previously being a longtime friend of Richie and her model brother Miles, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Golden Goose celebrates its 20th birthday with special anniversary line

Lifestyle brand Golden Goose is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Beginning with its headquarter’s relocation to Milan in the 2026 Winter Olympic Village in Ercole Marelli 10, fanfare progressed today with a special online anniversary documentary showing the brand’s inspirations and connections to art. The day’s festivities also included the launch of Rizzoli’s “The Perfect Imperfection of Golden Goose” book, showcasing the brand’s values, artisans, and plans for the future. Additionally, the new Golden Bench initiative has continued throughout cities like Chicago, Philadelphia, and Miami, culminating at its Rodeo Drive boutique from April 25-26. As if all of that wasn’t exciting enough, Golden Goose is preparing to launch 400 pairs of their limited edition TWENTY sneaker to commemorate the occasion as well. We’ll be staying tuned for more activations and launches by the brand this year! Happy 20th, Golden Goose!

Saks Fifth Avenue pledges to go fur-free by 2022’s fiscal end

In a statement released this morning, Saks Fifth Avenue has pledged to stop selling products made with animal fur by the end of fiscal year 2022. “We recognize that trends constantly evolve, and that the sale of fur remains a significant social issue. As such, eliminating it from our assortment is the right step for us to take at this time,” said Tracy Margolies, Saks’ chief merchandising officer. The luxury retailer will officially eliminate products made from wild animal fur or animals specifically raised for fur usage, though it will continue selling products made with shearling, goatskin, cattle hide, down, feathers, leather, and faux fur. All of Saks’ fur salons will also close by the fiscal end of 2021. The pledge also follows campaigning by PETA to shut down Saks’ fur salons. “May its ‘fur salons’ rest in pieces, for they won’t be missed by today’s shoppers, who no longer find it acceptable to drape themselves in an abused animal’s stolen skin,” PETA said in a statement.

MUSE partners with boo-kay for Floral Fridays pop-up series

A new collaboration is in the works for fine jewelry agency MUSE! The brand has just partnered with floral company boo-kay nyc for a fresh flowery collaboration, hitting its West Village pop-up each Friday this month. Titled “Flower Fridays,” boo-kay founder, actor, and dancer Robbie Farris will create floral arrangements at the MUSE pop-up each Friday in April. Even better, 10% of the pop-up’s Friday sales will be donated to charity The Actor’s Fund. The partnership’s ultimate goal is to spread messages of beauty and hope.“If there’s one thing we’ve learned this past year, it’s to celebrate life and share love. Pairing with MUSE, is like finding the perfect dance partner as we both share a love for the beauty that Mother Nature has given us,” says Farris. You can pick up a bouquet (ranging from $75-$250) and chic complementary vase (ranging from $30-$495) at the MUSE pop-up at 605 Hudson Street.

Celine debuts Tyson Reeder collaboration in Spring 2021 men’s collection

Spotted in Celine’s TikTok-inspired “Dancing Kid” menswear collection, a range of tropical-printed pieces aren’t just the brainchild of creative director Hedi Slimane. In fact, they’re from the brand’s Spring 2021 artistic collaboration with painter Tyson Reeder. Reeder’s pastel jungle print is splashed across various loungewear and summer tops, plus a pair of shorts, low top sneakers, and an extra-trendy bucket hat. The line perfectly encapsulates Reeder’s mission to “show the sweet strangeness in the everyday,” while also providing a whimsical landscape that adds the perfect dose of summer to any ensemble; gents, take note! The collaboration is now available on Celine’s website.

Petra Collins tells “Fairy Tales” with new photography book

Once upon a time, there was a subversive fashion photographer who released her first book this week…oh, wait! That’s not an actual fairy tale—but Petra Collins’ first visual tome certainly fits the bill. Created in collaboration with Euphoria star and muse Alexa Demie, Collins has just dropped “Fairy Tales,” her book debut in the form of nine erotic short stories based on works by the Brothers Grimm, Hans Christian Anderson, and more. Both women collaborated on the text and the visuals, which star Demie as various elves, mermaids, fairies, and other make-believe creatures in surrealist sets that blend reality and fantasy. “Fairy Tales” is currently available for $45 on Rizzoli’s website.

Dua Lipa stars in Puma’s new sneaker campaign Puma’s newest sneakers—and new campaign star—have us “levitating”! The brand has found its latest model in pop superstar Dua Lipa, who’s currently fronting ads for its new Mayze platform sneakers. The campaign follows Lipa’s appointment as Puma’s newest global ambassador last fall. Much like the performer’s signature style, the suede and rubber kicks are both retro and cool, with the perfect dash of flair. You can pick up your own pair for $90 when they drop on Puma’s website and in select stores on Friday April 16.

Acne’s archive sale is here

Don’t snooze on the Acne Studios’ limited-edition pop-up sale. As of today, acnearchive.com is live for 48 hours only, featuring a handpicked edit of brand classics (including the famed logo scarves and accessories), plus exclusive items from previous collections. The sweet spot? They’re all available while stocks last for up to 75% off. The pop-up is now live and will run through Friday April 9th at 10AM EDT.

