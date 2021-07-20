Daily News: Justin Bieber Starts Baby Rumors, Toni Garrn Becomes A Mom, LVMH Snaps Up Off-White, Dior’s New Fifth Avenue Boutique, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Toni Garrn welcomes first daughter

German model and former The Daily Summer covergirl Toni Garrn has officially welcomed her first child. The catwalk regular and her actor husband Alex Pettyfer revealed their daughter Luca Malaika on Instagram yesterday. The uber-cute post, which showed Luca’s foot and a sweet knitted newborn outfit, also welcomed congratulatory comments from fellow stars, friends, and fans alike. The couple, who married in October in Germany, revealed they were expecting this March in a Vogue Germany shoot.

Mom and dad Bieber?!

Justin Bieber’s latest Instagram caption has us all thinking the same thing: is a baby Bieber on the way? With the singer’s world tour lined up and his supermodel wife Hailey’s career equally in full swing, a baby might seem unlikely—though his “mom and dad” caption has the world guessing! Nonetheless, Hailey took to the comments section to clarify. “I think u should maybe change this caption to *Dog Mom and Dad* before anyone gets it twisted,” she wrote. While exciting, the pregnancy rumors for the Bieber clan are nothing new, as Bieber posted a photo of his wife and a faux baby scan in 2019 as an April Fools prank.

Dior is sprucing up Fifth Ave. with a temporary pop-up…

And a two-story 6,480 square-foot one at that! Dior has opened up a new Paris-inspired space on 59th Street, where it will remain for two years. The space mimics similar elements on display in Dior’s Champs-Élysées Paris flagship, featuring its signature Cannage pattern imprinted on a high dome ceiling, backlit-panel displays, and regal upholstered furniture. While the house’s current Midtown Manhattan location on 57th Street undergoes renovations, the new boutique will offer the same ABCDior monogramming services, as well as a selection of women’s and men’s ready to wear, leather goods, footwear, accessories, and fine jewelry. The store’s most sought-after offering, though, is Dior’s Fall 2021 collection, which exclusively hit the Fifth Avenue racks yesterday. Though it just opened, the location already has a jam-packed calendar—citing pop-ups, exclusive capsule drops, and a celebration of the forthcoming “Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams” exhibit, which is scheduled to open at the Brooklyn Museum on September 10, in its near future.

Madison Beer’s dreamy Victoria’s Secret fragrance campaign

Victoria’s Secret has tapped singer-songwriter Madison Beer to front its latest fragrance campaign. For the fragrance—dubbed Tease Crème Cloud—Beer is lensed by photographer Mario Sorrenti while posing in an angelic, ruffle-adorned frock. The location? Cloud nine! The campaign not only marks Beer’s latest venture into the beauty industry, but nods to her own brand—specifically, her recently released “Reckless” single and music video, which also appeared to be filmed in the clouds. Retailing from $58 to $78, the fragrance features notes of vanilla meringue, santal flower, and sheer amber.

Golden Goose designs exclusive sneaks for U.S Olympic skater

With Kim Kardashian West’s Skims, Olympics regular Ralph Lauren, and sneaker giant Golden Goose all dressing champion athletes, we can officially call the next ‘games’ the most fashionable Olympic yet! The Italian lifestyle brand, famed for its distressed sneakers, is the latest to join the list of Olympian designers, with world-ranked skater Cory Juneau scheduled to sport a custom pair while competing. As part of the partnership, Juneau will also be featured in a three-part series dubbed “From Venice to Venice,” which documents him skating across the globe—from his hometown of Venice Beach, California to Tokyo, with a final stop in Venice, Italy, where GG was founded.

Burberry is taking over Miami’s The Goodtime Hotel

To celebrate the launch of its TB Summer Monogram collection, Burberry has headed to Miami to spice up South Beach’s boutique oasis, The Goodtime Hotel. For the collaboration, the luxury brand’s signature interlocking TB print—now in cobalt blue, royal blue, and grey—can be found splashed across cabana umbrellas, day bed cushions, a popsicle cart (from which guests can enjoy tasty treats!), and decorative pillows around the hotel’s ‘The Pool at Strawberry Moon’ outdoor space. The fun, stylish nature of the makeover nods to the collection’s optimistic, free-spirited energy and the celebration of the summer season. The hotel is one of many locations destined for a Burberry makeover—so keep your eyes peeled on your next vacanza. The collection is also currently available for purchase, both online and in select Burberry locations.

LVMH invests significantly in Off-White

Luxury conglomerate LVMH has added Virgil Abloh’s Off-White to its list of investments, after purchasing a 60% majority stake in the brand. Chicago-native Abloh, who also serves as menswear artistic director of LVMH-owned Louis Vuitton, will retain the remaining 40% stake and continue as creative director. But the partnership doesn’t stop there, as the company hopes to further Abloh’s vision to launch new brands and engage in new partnerships—even outside of the fashion industry. Both parties are thrilled to be working together. Watch this space!

Madewell teams with thredUP for a resale-driven collaboration

Madewell has teamed up with resale company thredUP for a resale venture of its own—and its name is a nod to the sustainability of the business model. The platform, “Madewell Forever,” will allow customers to shop pre-loved and secondhand Madewell denim—both in stores and online—as well as allow the label work towards its goal of creating quality denim that’s made to last. Launching as part of thredUP’s Resale-as-a-Service (RaaS) technology and logistics platform, “Madewell Forever” will become the first RaaS partner to launch a fully circular model. The resale venture isn’t the brand’s first sustainable initiative, though. Its previous “Do Well” series has already delivered on similar projects—namely, diverting nearly 550 tons of denim waste from landfills, saving over 1.6 million liters of water, to date. The partnership, which already has a collaborative history under its belt, aims to collect 1 million pairs of jeans by 2023 and double the life of each recirculated garment. To participate, customers can bring any pair of jeans to a Madwell location and earn $20 towards a full-price pair. Shoppable today, price tags—of over 3,000 pre-loved pairs—boast an affordable $35-$50 range.

Ermenegildo Zegna Group goes public

Ermenegildo Zegna Group is now a publicly traded company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Listed under the ticker symbol “IIAC,” the move also comprises a conjoining of the leading global luxury group with Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. As for the bulk of the contract, Zegna will retain control with an approximated 62% stake, and will continue to leverage its plans for growth through the merger. Luxury brand Thom Browne is among those who have also engaged in successful mergers and acquisitions with the same group.

