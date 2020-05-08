6 Ways To Practice Yoga Online

Keep calm and yoga on! Here are some of the yoga resources available to stream online that we’re currently loving.

1. Y7 Online

Price: $16 per month (7-day free trail)

Turn on the music, light a candle and get ready to break a sweat! Y7 online studio offers you unlimited access to workout flows, signature classes, custom playlists for each flow and more, also on their Instagram page @y7studio a weekly schedule is posted for IG live videos, which are free to join.



2. Yoga with Adriene

Stream free yoga videos and practice with Adriene Mishler, where she hosts her YouTube channel’s community of 7 million subscribers. She posts high-quality yoga videos for all levels.

3. Core Power Live

Price: $18 per class or $75 for 5 classes/30 days

Streaming yoga and sculpt classes live, straight to your home, seven days a week – CorePower Live virtual classes, give you a sense of togetherness even while apart, you can check the online schedule and reserve your spot.

4. Alomoves

Price: $20/month or $199/year

Find the program best suited for you from yoga, meditation or fitness, Alomoves wide range of workout series, to choose from.

5. Playlist Yoga

Price: $15 per class

A music-based approach to yoga, PLAYLIST is an upbeat workout for the mind and body, reserve your spot in the Zoom room and get ready to #PLAYMASTE.

6. Yoga Joint

Price: $19 per month (30 day free trial)

This platform offers a signature variety of online classes with options for students of all levels and fitness goals, so depending on your workout need – choose a practice and flow!



