6 Ways To Practice Yoga Online

Keep calm and yoga on! Here are some of the yoga resources available to stream online that we’re currently loving.
1. Y7 Online
Price: $16 per month (7-day free trail)
Turn on the music, light a candle and get ready to break a sweat! Y7 online studio offers you unlimited access to workout flows, signature classes, custom playlists for each flow and more, also on their Instagram page @y7studio a weekly schedule is posted for IG live videos, which are free to join.
Thanks for sweating with @stephiejane ft. music by @blonded. This live flow will be on IGTV for 2 weeks. For more from Stephanie, catch her classes and meditations on Y7 Online with a free 7-day trial. Optional donations to support our instructors, Venmo: @stephiejwallace 🙏
2. Yoga with Adriene
Stream free yoga videos and practice with Adriene Mishler, where she hosts her YouTube channel’s community of 7 million subscribers. She posts high-quality yoga videos for all levels.
3. Core Power Live
Price: $18 per class or $75 for 5 classes/30 days
Streaming yoga and sculpt classes live, straight to your home, seven days a week – CorePower Live virtual classes, give you a sense of togetherness even while apart, you can check the online schedule and reserve your spot.
4. Alomoves
Price: $20/month or $199/year
Find the program best suited for you from yoga, meditation or fitness, Alomoves wide range of workout series, to choose from.
5. Playlist Yoga
Price: $15 per class
A music-based approach to yoga, PLAYLIST is an upbeat workout for the mind and body, reserve your spot in the Zoom room and get ready to #PLAYMASTE.
6. Yoga Joint
Price: $19 per month (30 day free trial)
This platform offers a signature variety of online classes with options for students of all levels and fitness goals, so depending on your workout need – choose a practice and flow!
Save this SHIFT🤟 Want 24/7 access to unlimited FLOW and FIIT45 for ONLY $19 a month? How does a FREE first month sound? Link in bio… You’re welcome! #monday #mondayvibes #mondaymotivation #yoga #online #stayhome #mindfulness #spiritual #fitnessmotivation #inspiration #wellness #wereinthisshifttogether #showusyourshift #shift #this #fusionflow #fiit45 #yogajoint
