8 Cute White Sneakers We Love

by Nandini Vaid
by Nandini Vaid

No wardrobe is complete without a pair of versatile white sneakers. This footwear trend has taken its place as a go-to fashion staple, and it’s safe to say they are here to stay!

It may not always be the easiest task to find the perfect plain pair. So for those who love their sneakers, here is a convenient roundup of chic white styles that are easy to style with any look.

1. KOIO Capri Triple White Perforated, Price: $248

KOIO

2. Golden Goose Purestar Sneakers with Glittery Silver Heel Tab, Price: $530

Golden Goose

6. Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker, Price: $90

NIKE

7. Ted Baker London Tilly’s Platform Sneaker, Price: $169.95

TED BAKER LONDON

8. Adidas Sleek Leather Sneaker, Price: $80

Adidas

