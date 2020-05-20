10 Spring Jumpsuits You Can Lounge In Now and Post-Quarantine

The time of self-isolation is slowly coming to an end as states start reopening. Now it’s time to start thinking about “transitional pieces” and we don’t mean seasonal. The jumpsuit is a wardrobe staple that can easily move from your couch to the outside world when it’s finally safe to emerge. Here’s a compilation of chic silhouettes, fabrics, and prints that work in either indoor or outdoor scenario.

1. FREE PEOPLE Go West Utility Jumpsuit, $148



2. TORY BURCH Striped Long-Sleeve Silk Jumpsuit, $498



3. RHODE June Belted Printed Cotton Jumpsuit, $425



4. NORMA KAMALI Rectangle Jog Jumpsuit, $155



5. TOPSHOP Apricot Wide Leg Tie Waist Jumpsuit, $85



6. ZADIG & VOLTAIRE Leo Print Jumpsuit, $478





7. BITTER LEMON FASHION Deep V-Neck Jumpsuit, $292



8. 7 FOR ALL MANKIND Cap Sleeve Denim Jumpsuit, $200





9. CULT GAIA Yasmina Linen Jumpsuit, $693





10. ALEXIS Tanelli Jumpsuit, $123





