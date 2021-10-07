Zimmermann’s ‘Tiny Dancers’ Are Equally As Tough

Ballerinas are delicate and pretty, sure; but also remarkably strong, tough, and disciplined at the same time. This meeting point of grace and grit is where Nicky Zimmermann looked to for inspiration when executing her Spring Summer ’22 collection, titled The Dancer.

True to the theme, ballet-inspired staples appear center stage with cashmere wrap tops, satin ankle ties on shoes, leotards, and frills and flounce galore. Further alluding to a dancer’s discipline were intricate corsets and work-ready blazers which came belted with double buckles for more structure. But she’s not a regular ballerina, she’s a cool ballerina. And so she wears fishnets, chain chokers, chunky boots, and black leather accessories with her fairytale frocks when off-duty—or with graffiti-printed streetwear to take on the outside world.

“This season we explored the ideas of strength and fragility. We thought about dance—an appreciation of the power and athleticism, the graceful movement and fluidity of a dancer on the stage. It was also an opportunity to look to nature and all its beauty and resilience,” Zimmermann said in her show notes. Nature-wise, a collaboration with photographer Pierre Toussaint and florist Saskia Havekes resulted in the meticulous floral prints that bloom across dresses and separates. Zimmermann also spoke of how ballet’s most synonymous animal, the swan, rears its head—noticeably on a white top that looked like outstretched wings at first glance. Or through the addition of rose gold feathers on chokers and clutches.

And who says the only way to be feminine is via tulle, bubble hems, dusty pink hues, and ethereal chiffon? The black-tie-influenced pieces seemed just as sensual. An undeniably sexy outfit paired a take on a tuxedo vest with low-slung silk cargo pants, while another teamed metallic joggers with a sharply-cut dinner jacket. All things considered, this collection was as, forgive the pun, on pointe, as always.

See the full collection below:

