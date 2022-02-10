Zimmermann’s Fall ’22 Collection Is Written In The Stars

On the cusp of NYFW officially kicking off in the city, we were blessed with not only some fairly mild February temperatures given the climate as of late, but also a surprise dose of fashion magic in the form of Zimmermann’s latest offering, which was unveiled digitally this afternoon. For Fall ’22, Nicky Zimmermann didn’t look around her to nature and botanicals as she did last season, but rather she cast her eyes upwards to the celestial world instead.

Regardless of the jumping off point, Zimmermann’s references are always rooted in things that feel special. In other words: influences that translate to some lust-worthy dresses and separates that one wants to hold onto tightly forever. These days more than usual, fashion lovers seem to have a particular soft spot for pieces that are symbolic and personal. With this latest collection, Stargazer, Zimmermann is right on the ball—giving her girls pieces based off the zodiac.

There’s been countless think pieces written about how astrology is the new religion for millennials—who are in collective pursuit of a belief system that makes things make sense in these often senseless times. Thus the fashion forward horoscope obsessees in our midst are bound to fall hard for these subtle prints designed by artist Anita Inverarity, which are inspired by each of the 12 signs. “We picked up the symbols and icons of the zodiac in our detailing and finishes and there’s a conscious clash of fabric textures in each look. It’s a collection that’s high on finer details. Maybe that’s a bit of the Virgo in me coming through,” Zimmermann explained in her show notes.

Whether you know the placement in your 12th house or you barely recall your sun sign, chances are you’ll have stars in your eyes over this collection anyway. The silhouettes we’ve come to associate with the brand—think: embroidered and bishop sleeve tulle and georgette frocks with museum-worthy elements like beaded hems, flared denim, Italian wool suiting, and outerwear such as ponchos and pea coats—are all taking a starring role, but there’s also some more trending additions (we’re looking right at those catsuits and crystal-adorned denim!).

We don’t need an astrologer or a palm reader to tell us that this one is a hit. See the full collection below:

