Daily Events Diary: Eva Longoria Toasts To L’AGENCE, Zach Weiss Takes The Party Up A Few Levels, And More!

Parties are BACK! Here’s your guide to the who’s who, what they’re doing, where they’re going, and what they’re wearing!

Casa Del Sol Tequila & L’AGENCE dinner

Kicking off NYFW, Eva Longoria was in town to join L’AGENCE and Casa Del Sol Tequila in hosting a stylish gathering of models and industry insiders. Held in the picturesque surroundings of Goldbar, guests joined Longoria (who was kitted out in L’AGENCE’s Annalise sweater dress) to discover her new alcohol brand, Casa Del Sol. Among those in attendance were Sara Sampaio, Josephine Skriver, Maryam Maquillage, Frida Aasen, Robert Verdi, Ana Navarro, and Ken Paves.

Images: BFA

Zach Weiss hosts the opening of Peakaboo—101 floors up in the sky!

Multi-faceted editor, influencer, and general guy in the know Zach Weiss opened up his seemingly endless contact book last week to introduce them to Peakaboo, a stunning new eatery, bar, and event space situated on the 101st floor of 30 Hudson Yards. Joining Weiss for an evening of breathtaking views, glow in the dark cocktails, and infectiously good music were guests including newlyweds Ivy Getty and Tobias Alexander Engel, Fernando Garcia, Elizabeth Kurpis, Keytt and Alex Lundqvist, Gillian Miniter, Timo Weiland, Michelle Madonna, Peter Som, Rob Wiesenthal, David Rabin, Kelly Killoren Bensimon, and PB Jacobse.

Images: BFA

Phillip Lim celebrates the Year of the Tiger

Earlier this month, guests headed to Genesis House Restaurant to join Hennessy Paradis and designer Phillip Lim for a traditional Lunar New Year dinner. The event also supported two grassroots organizations in NYC close to Lim’s heart; Feed Forward and Heart of Dinner. In honor of the holiday, Hennessy Paradis worked with Bernardaud to craft a limited-edition porcelain decanter with art work by Shanghai-based Zhang Enli. Guests, who enjoyed a curated Michelin Star five-course pairing menu and a guided tasting of Hennessy Paradis, included Prabal Gurung, Laura Kim, Ezra J. William, Tina Leung, Ronny Chieng, Sho Shibuya, Ruba Abu-Nimah, Mona Matsuoka, Anh Duong, and Natalie Lim Suarez.

Images: BFA

