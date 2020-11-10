Timothée Chalamet Interviews Zendaya For Her Elle December Cover

The Internet’s boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, is adding a new role to his ever expanding resume. The actor interviewed his good friend and Dune co-star Zendaya Coleman for the feature to go alongside her mesmerizing appearance on the cover of Elle’s December issue.

Styled, as always, by her go-to fashion collaborator Law Roach, the young star graces the pages of the magazine in breathtaking haute couture looks by houses including Dior, Chanel, and Giambattista Valli—all paired with sneakers. The 24-year-old spoke to Chalamet about her historic Emmy win—she’s the youngest actress to ever take home the statuette for a leading part in a drama series—as well as her hopes and dreams for the future.

When asked what gives her hope, the award-winning multi-hyphenate said that even when it feels like “a very hopeless time”, she endeavors to create a body of work that sparks joy.

“At this moment in time, it is hard to find joy and beauty in things…Right now, we as Black people need to embrace joy and not let it be taken away from us,” she said. “I experience moments of joy when I’m able to create art and be involved in projects that I connect to deeply, whether it be Euphoria or Malcolm & Marie, the movie I shot during quarantine with [Euphoria creator] Sam Levinson.

“Another thing that gives me joy is seeing people’s responses to my work. With Euphoria, it’s been incredibly moving to see how people connected to what Sam has written. I’ve heard so many beautiful stories about addiction and recovery, and that brings me hope.”

She adds that she is inspired by people fighting for change:“I find hope in my peers, the people who are out there on the streets doing the work—people I admire and I go to for advice and information on what’s happening, so that I can make sure I’m using my platform in the most strategic way I can to help. There is so much hope in young people…They know what’s up, and they want to be part of that change.”

Read the full feature here.

