Banana Republic & The White Lotus Celebrate Their Breezy Collab In SoHo!

Banana Republic and The White Lotus‘ breezy capsule collection has finally arrived! To celebrate, the brand threw a chic party in its equally chic SoHo flagship boutique. Campaign and White Lotus star Patrick Schwarzenegger was on-site with fiancé Abby Champion for the occasion, plus co-star Nicholas Duvernay and Banana’s own Zac Posen! During the event, guests discovered the new collection up-close while mingling with coconut cocktails and Thai-inspired bites—and even had the chance to pick up customized deep green passport covers. The night closed with everyone mingling to beats by DJ San Elba in the store’s speakeasy, with sleek mood lighting to match! Attendees included Zooey Deschanel, Trishna Rikhy, Jake Henry Smith, Kevin Ponce, Natalie Lim Suarez, Dylana Lim Suarez, Will Taylor, Eddie Roche, Hunter Kohl, Dylan Kelly, Hayley Long, Sara Klausing, EJ Briones, Christian Gollayan, Alexander Koch, Cody Blanc, Carli Ciccia, Ola Wilk, Steven Sierra, Lauren Ogurek, Riley Shields, Denny Balmaceda, Luigi Giaretti, Mark Boutilier, Simon Goldman, Talia Gutierrez, Stephanie Oh, Kristijan Todorovski, Taylor Reed, and more.

All images: Yvonne Tran/BFA.com

11 Julliet Launches Its Chic Handbags With A Caviar Kaspia Soirée

11 Juillet‘s got it in the bag! The chic accessories brand made its debut at Caviar Kaspia at The Mark Hotel on Tuesday night. The event found an equally sharp crowd discovering the newest handbags and jewelry by co-founders Mary Kay Bowden and Kim Wilson. Most designs included the duo’s glittering Éclat De Joie star symbols in malachite, mother-of-pearl, onyx, and diamonds. Naturally, the pair drew an equally dazzling crowd, including Katie Holmes, Anna LaPlaca, Isabel Fajardo, Mary Drummond, Lauren Rudzewick, Katie Arnoldy, Cassie Thorpe, Preston Lyles, Freya Drohan, and more.

“11 Juillet is the result of a two-year journey to refine the luxury handbag industry. Staying focused on impeccable craftsmanship and timeless sophistication, each handbag is handcrafted in Tuscany, where Italian artisans bring the founders’ vision to life through exquisite materials and meticulous design,” said Bowden and Wilson.

All images: Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Ladurée Hosts A Sweet Launch Party For Its Confectionary New Book

Who wants a sweet treat? Ladurée had plenty in store for guests on Thursday night while celebrating the launch of its recipe book The Little Book of Ladurée, by executive pastry chef Julien Alvarez. Held at the French brand’s Madison Avenue patisserie, attendees had the chance to flip through the light green tome before its official debut. Plus, everyone snacked on plenty of macarons, eugénie, and chocolates, paired with 0% alcohol wines by Estoublon x Carla Bruni L’Excessive! The night’s equally sweet guests included Brooke Frischer, Sophie Elgort, Florence Fabricant, Teta Gorgoni, Dee Poku, Nicolette Mason, Katina Dermatas, Batsheva Hay, PC Chandra, Maya Gorgoni, Claudia Ribeiro Bernstein, and more.

All images: Courtesy of Ladurée

Additional reporting by Madison Coombs and Preston Lyles.

