Yolanda Hadid is no longer just cheering on her daughters from the sidelines. The mom and former model just made her official return to the runway in Paris at the Off-White show. Behold! The matriarch in all her glory:

She looks great! The blazer is chic. Loving the blue cowhide print bag and statement earrings.

This is the first time Yolanda has been on the same runway as her daughters. Obviously Gigi and Bella walked the show — they’re good friends with Virgil Abloh and often appear in his Off-White shows. Bella opened and Gigi closed. They both donned eveningwear looks.

As for the actual collection — the blue cowhide print is a major motif this season, and it’s lovely. Abloh is always strongest with his daywear, and this season is no exception. There’s a lot here for anyone looking up their office fashion game. Abloh is also the latest designer to jump on the knit bra top look that has been pretty much everywhere since that picture of Katie Holme wearing one from New York-based designer Khaite went viral. Naturally, his take on the trend was sporty. There was even an instance where he paired a bra over a matching shirt. Check out the full line for yourself below.

